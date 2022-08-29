Roanoke's Belmont Baptist Church sold, to become affordable apartments

A southeast Roanoke congregation is joyful to be selling its church building, expecting to gain time, energy and funds to amplify its ministry, and to turn over the aging structure to a developer of affordable housing.

Belmont Baptist Church changed hands this week, the result of what its pastor called obedience to a “spiritual prompting” from God.

The structure at 825 Stewart Ave. S.E. and adjacent parking now belong to Belmont Lots LLC, which paid $550,000, according to real estate records.

“In 2020, we sensed a spiritual prompting from the Lord to sell the building,” pastor Jon Laughinghouse said. “The pastor and the elders were in 100% agreement. We brought it to the congregation and said, ‘We want to know what you think about this.’” The congregation vote was unanimously in favor of putting the building up for sale, he said.

The decision eliminates congregation responsibility for operating and maintenance costs and frees up church resources for serving God and the community, he said.

The steep decline in church membership seen across the nation in recent decades has also occurred at Belmont Baptist, which opened in 1901 and whose present building was completed in 1914. The congregation once exceeded 2,000 people, possibly 3,000, many of whom worked at such major Southeast employers as American Viscose Corp., which had 5,000 people in the 1920s, and Norfolk & Western Railway, Laughinghouse said.

Just before pandemic, 175 people belonged to the church and membership has since dropped to about 110, with 80 appearing in person for weekend services and 30 watching online, he said.

Church is different today in other ways. Belmont Baptist has a church bell, once rung to highlight the start of services for the congregation, which lived nearby. The bell doesn’t get rung anymore.

“We send out a mass text message,” Laughinhouse said.

And the belief in the church building as the center of church life no longer holds sway. While weekend services continue, congregation members also meet in groups at people’s homes, a platform for spiritual gatherings that the pastor expects to continue and grow. The church has continued use of the church property for 90 days, which Laughinghouse expected to be enough time to line up meeting space.

“A lot of great things have happened in this building and we appreciate and honor that and, at the same time, we appreciate that the mission is more important than this building. The mission is to love God and love our neighbors,” Laughinghouse said. “The more time we spend in a building, the less time we have to be in the community.”

Belmont Lofts plans to renovate the 50,000-square-foot building to create 32 apartments, while leaving the sanctuary as community space, said Brent Cochran, speaking for the LLC. He declined to release rent levels, but said the project would comply with the federal government’s definition of affording housing. That is, that for a household earning 80% or less of the area household median income, its housing costs would not exceed 30% of monthly income. The units should open to occupants in early 2024, he said.

“Why redevelop a church?” Cochran said. “I just see it as a great opportunity to preserve an historical building to do justice to its original intent, which is to be a community gathering space and a community asset, and to hopefully help solve a serious problem in Roanoke right now, which is a lack of quality, affordable housing.”