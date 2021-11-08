Roanoke's Bernard Marie, known for honoring World War II veterans, dies at 82

Bernard Marie was just 5 years old when his grandfather and mother rushed him into their basement at 2 a.m. For 16 hours, they waited in the dark with no food or water. His grandfather covered his ears while the shelling roared outside and they waited for an all-clear.
In the early evening of June 6, 1944, Marie remembers his mother rushing from the cellar to hug an American GI. Their village in Normandy was finally liberated from German occupation.
Witnessing the D-Day invasion instilled in Marie a lifelong respect for World War II veterans, especially those who fought for the liberation of his country. When he later moved to Roanoke, he became known for the annual luncheon he created to honor local World War II veterans and his support of them and their families.
Marie, 82, died Friday morning in Roanoke.
“It’s hard to put into words how much he meant to these veterans,” said April Cheek, National D-Day Memorial Foundation President. “He experienced that liberation and he understood what that liberation meant for them. He had that direct connection to those veterans and their stories.”
After the liberation of Marie’s village, Luc-Sur-Mer, his mother told him a secret she had been keeping for years: his father was alive and working with the French Resistance in England. Marie’s father had been conscripted to join the German labor force when Marie was just a baby. His father later escaped to Spain and then to England, but couldn’t return home.
To protect the family, Marie’s mother told everyone her husband had died. She secretly communicated through their church’s priest, also a member of the resistance, to keep tabs on her husband’s safety.
Once the Americans had driven out German troops, Marie’s father could return home.
Marie grew up to be an international businessman. He moved to Indianapolis and was surprised by how little the United States seemed to honor D-Day. At the time, there was no memorial in Bedford and no World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.
He began to host his luncheon in the 1980s and more than 500 World War II veterans attended the first event. As Marie moved around the country — to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — he brought the luncheon with him.
The annual event began in Roanoke in 2001.
Cheek said Marie recognized the need for the veterans to tell their stories before it was too late. The luncheon became an important event for veterans to come together and share their experiences — some for the first time.
“The luncheon felt like a safe space,” Cheek said. “I think it was very cathartic for veterans to do that, and the luncheons were really some of the most important things that Bernard did.”
Marie helped raise money for the founding of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. He also connected with many World War II families and sat by their bedsides as they became ill, spoke at their funerals and consoled their families.
He also worked with the French embassy to award about 150 veterans with the French Legion of Honor medal.
In an interview with The Roanoke Times in 2014, Marie made his devotion clear.
“My goal is not only to honor these guys, but my biggest problem is to be sure nobody is going to forget them,” he said in the article. ”They gave me back my freedom, my father, my life.”