Roanoke's Bernard Marie, known for honoring World War II veterans, dies at 82

To protect the family, Marie’s mother told everyone her husband had died. She secretly communicated through their church’s priest, also a member of the resistance, to keep tabs on her husband’s safety.

Once the Americans had driven out German troops, Marie’s father could return home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marie grew up to be an international businessman. He moved to Indianapolis and was surprised by how little the United States seemed to honor D-Day. At the time, there was no memorial in Bedford and no World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

He began to host his luncheon in the 1980s and more than 500 World War II veterans attended the first event. As Marie moved around the country — to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia — he brought the luncheon with him.

The annual event began in Roanoke in 2001.

Cheek said Marie recognized the need for the veterans to tell their stories before it was too late. The luncheon became an important event for veterans to come together and share their experiences — some for the first time.

“The luncheon felt like a safe space,” Cheek said. “I think it was very cathartic for veterans to do that, and the luncheons were really some of the most important things that Bernard did.”