Roanoke's commissioner of revenue won't be on the Democratic ballot

Veteran Roanoke Commissioner of the Revenue Sherman Holland did not submit qualifying paperwork to run for reelection in the Democratic primary, according to the local party chair.
His signature sheets were signed but not stamped by a notary public, Beth Deel, Roanoke City Democratic Committee chairwoman, said Friday. Neither Holland nor the notary, identified by Deel as Patrick H. Woods, could be reached for comment Friday or Monday.
Holland, a Democrat, has held the post since 1997. He could choose to run as an independent in the November general election.
Ryan LaFountain submitted qualifying paperwork by the March 25 deadline and became the city Democratic party's nominee for the post, Deel said. LaFountain's personal statement, released as part of the party's announcement, describes him as a career financial industry employee who is "stepping up to serve as a check and balance for fair tax assessments on individuals and small businesses. Ryan also pledges to be present and active in the community he serves."
He is unopposed in the primary set for June 8. Also unopposed will be Evelyn Powers, the incumbent treasurer, and Melvin Hill, who seeks to become commonwealth's attorney, a post held by Donald Caldwell, who ran as an independent in 2017 after decades as a Democrat.
Two contenders will appear on the Democratic primary ballot for Roanoke city sheriff: Lemajors T. "Lee" Hill and Antonio Hash, the party said. Incumbent Sheriff Tim Allen retired in January.
Under early voting, registered voters may cast ballots at the office of the city registrar, 317 Kimball Ave. N.E., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning April 23. Applications for mail-in ballots can be requested in person at the office, by calling the office at 853-2281 and by going online at www.elections.virginia.gov.