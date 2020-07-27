Roanoke's Del. Sam Rasoul tests positive for COVID-19

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rasoul informed the public about his diagnosis Monday morning on social media.

"My family and I are recovering and completing our isolation period," wrote Rasoul, who has three children.

The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene Aug. 18 for a special session to take up budget issues as well as criminal justice and police reform.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, has recovered from the coronavirus. He tested positive earlier this month and isolated at home. This weekend, he was in Southwest Virginia attending an event with Republican activists.

