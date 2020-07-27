You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Roanoke's Del. Sam Rasoul tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Roanoke's Del. Sam Rasoul tests positive for COVID-19

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200212_MET_XGR_BB07

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, listens to debate during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 11.

 Richmond Times-Dispatch | File 2020

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rasoul informed the public about his diagnosis Monday morning on social media.

"My family and I are recovering and completing our isolation period," wrote Rasoul, who has three children.

The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene Aug. 18 for a special session to take up budget issues as well as criminal justice and police reform.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, has recovered from the coronavirus. He tested positive earlier this month and isolated at home. This weekend, he was in Southwest Virginia attending an event with Republican activists.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aqua Zumba at Kirk Family YMCA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News