The Eureka Park Recreation Center concept design presented Tuesday evening was markedly different from what was discussed at previous meetings.

Rather than building a completely new facility, the Eureka Park redevelopment project will focus on adding to and renovating the existing rec center.

The change in direction was necessary because of cost, representatives from an architectural firm and the city's parks and recreation department told the 20 or so community members in attendance at a meeting in the community room at Melrose Branch Public Library.

The new plan, architects said, will keep the project from going over budget due to the current high cost of construction. Even the estimate the least expensive option discussed at the last community meeting ended up being about twice the construction budget of $9 million.

An addition and renovation is the best way to maximize the square footage that funding – allocated through federal pandemic relief – can buy the community, said Joe Celentano the architecture firm, VMDO.

The most significant difference with this new plan, Celentano said, is that adding a second gym is no longer an option.

Eureka Park is far from the only project to have pivoted or changed scope since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in building costs. Local government building projects have been similarly affected across the United States.

But the Northwest Roanoke community where Eureka Park is located has felt taken advantage of or left ignored in the past, and residents were vocal about that history at the meeting.

"This is one of the most important buildings that you can have in a city," one community member said, stressing the importance of having a community center when addressing the ongoing problems with gun violence.

Redeveloping the Eureka Park Recreation Center is part of the city's push to improve and expand its recreational assets. The city is using $13 million of its pandemic relief funds to pay for the Eureka project, making it the largest single parks and recreation project investment in Roanoke's history.

Over the last 18 months, the city has organized several opportunities for community members to share what they want in the new facility. In the fall, the city brought Charlottesville-based architecture firm VMDO on board to design the new facility.

Once the concept design is solid, VMDO's next step will be to present some schematic design options. That will likely happen at a community meeting in June.

Construction of the new facility is not expected to start until 2024.

The existing facility was built solidly, Celentano said, but is old.

Eureka Park is located in a part of town without many other indoor recreational facilities and, despite being the city's newest indoor rec center, it was built in the 1960s.

VMDO Architects' Nina Comiskey said the renovation will need to address some of the problems with the existing building.

"Like the HVAC system, or the lack thereof," Comiskey said.

Indeed, Celentano said, getting HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems up to snuff will be the first priority in the renovation.