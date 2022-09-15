Roanoke's first female fire marshal 'uniquely prepared,' predecessor says

In 2003, before Rebecca "Becky" Smith became a firefighter, she was selling computers.

“I really was,” she said Thursday. “I actually went to try out for a professional women's football team, and a firefighter's wife was trying out, and he actually ended up being one of our coaches.”

The man encouraged her to apply for open firefighter positions.

“At that time, I'd actually applied for the fire department and the sheriff's department, just to be able to make a difference somewhere,” Smith said. “And it ended up being that the fire department called me first.”

Since then, Smith has remained an active member of fire and rescue departments in the Roanoke Valley. Last week, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department announced Smith’s appointment as its first female fire marshal.

“When I came out of the academy, I got my intermediate, which is the step down below paramedic, to ride for the medic truck,” Smith recalled. “I spent 15 years in company riding in the medic truck, the ladder truck, the engines.”

Between 2008 and 2019, Smith worked as a firefighter in the Franklin County Department of Public Safety. Director Billy Ferguson said she was an “awesome employee.”

“She was always upbeat and in a good mood and was very knowledgeable about the job. I think everybody here liked Becky,” Ferguson said Thursday. “Not only did she work in the field, but she was always stepping up to help with school inspections and business inspections. She always went above and beyond to help out any way she can.”

While still working “in company,” Smith took classes in fire investigation and inspection. When an assistant fire marshal position opened up in Roanoke’s department, Smith applied and got the job. She said Deputy Chief David Guynn helped her get to where she is today.

“One of the best feelings that you can have as a supervisor or manager or leader is when you have people able to grow beyond where they start. She has come so, so far in the past four years, and it's special. It's really special to see that,” Guynn said. “I get teared up thinking about it, because she is one of the most caring people. I know that she's going to do a great job for the city.”

Guynn was Roanoke’s fire marshal until he was promoted to his current position. The promotion occurred around the same time that the department’s strategic plan was updated and approved by the Roanoke City Council.

“The result of that was a lot more folks in our fire prevention division,” Guynn recalled. “We went from three full-time people to 10 full-time people, nine of whom were uniformed. It was a huge period of growth. It was crazy.”

To give the department time to adjust to the changes, the fire marshal position was left vacant for about a year.

“We said, 'Look. We're going to hold this open for a year. And that's going to give everybody an opportunity to get used to our new office and our new structure. And we encourage people that are possibly interested in the position to really focus on their training, focus on their professional development,’” Guynn said. “And certainly during that year, it was very clear that Becky worked extremely hard on that.”

“When I got into the fire department, and once I got introduced to some folks from the fire marshal's office, I set my sights. That's where I wanted to go,” Smith said. “It wouldn't have mattered whether I was male or female. I was just a firefighter. And that's the career path that I chose to put my sights on.”

Smith was the first member of the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department to complete law enforcement school, which makes her “uniquely prepared,” Guynn said, to handle fire investigations.

“She was gone for 10 weeks at the state fire marshal's academy,” Guynn said. “Before that, we had to rely on the police department and partnerships with other agencies. Now, we've got three law enforcement certified fire marshals, of which she was the first. Becky's really good at being that air traffic controller, and making sure that everybody's on track.”

Smith said the department now has the ability to execute its own search warrants, question witnesses and make arrests.

“We're able to follow cases all the way through, which we weren't able to do before,” Smith said. “It's a big step for our division. I feel like it is really important, and it is helping us grow, and it opens up the avenue for us to grow even more to get more law enforcement certified fire marshals.”

Smith will officially start working as the city’s fire marshal and battalion chief of fire prevention on Tuesday. Among her responsibilities will be investigating fires to determine their cause and origin, completing fire safety inspections for building contractors and businesses and educating the public about fire safety.

“Our goal is to go out and make the community safer,” Smith said. “Whether it be a restaurant, a nightclub or a store, our ultimate goal is to just make things safer in the valley.”

Guynn said his successor has three “disparate responsibilities.”

“She's got to have her fire inspections hat on, and the fire inspections hat is super technical. She's got to be an expert on the fire code. She doesn't get the easy problems. She gets the hard ones when it comes to inspections and interpreting the fire code,” Guynn said. “Then she's asked to have the investigations hat on, which is not only cause and origin, but the criminal piece, and staying relevant with laws. And then there's the education piece, and the outreach piece. It's kind of a juggling act.”

Smith said she’d be silly to say the responsibility didn’t scare her.

“I'm excited. I'm scared. I'm nervous. It's just everything all balled in one. But it's what I set my goal out for,” Smith said. “I'm going to do the job to the best of my ability and continue to learn and continue to grow in the position.”

Smith hopes to provide fire investigation and inspection training to more members of the Roanoke department, making positions like hers more competitive in the future.

“Not everybody is going to be around in positions forever. It's really important to make sure that we get a good succession plan,” she said. “I'm hoping to get them a plethora of people who are all qualified and all eager to get to that position.”

She said it “would be great” if some of those people were women.

“In Roanoke City Fire-EMS, there are five of us. I think there are three in company, out in operations, and two of us up here in administration,” Smith said. “I'd love to see the number of women grow. I'll be glad to try to help grow that. The more women that we have, the better.”

“It is a tough job. It's not for the faint of heart, whether you're male or female. So that part to me doesn't really matter,” Smith continued. “My ultimate goal in general is to have the good, solid, core team staffing behind me to work together.”

At the end of the day, Smith wants to make a difference by making sure people are safe.

“I enjoy helping the public. I enjoy helping people,” Smith said. “We're there on their worst days. We're there trying to make their bad day better.”