Roanoke's first gun buyback event collects 91 unwanted firearms

The initiative offered grocery gift cards of $150 for long guns and revolvers and of $250 for semi-automatic handguns.

Co-sponsors included the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition, NAACP, city police and Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission. The commission awarded a $4,500 grant for the project. Other donations, including from Food Lion and Kroger, pushed the available incentive money to $14,000.

The buyback was organized as Roanoke and other communities are battling a surge in gun violence. To date this year, the city has seen more than 40 people wounded or killed by gunfire.

Studies have found no reliable link between buybacks and a reduction in gun crimes although researchers say there can be value to the community engagement and education that buybacks promote particularly when used as part of a broader array of violence prevention strategies.

Many of those who lined up for Saturday’s buyback said they appreciated the event but were doubtful it would help bend the curve on the recent rise in shootings. The guns being collected seemed largely older and of little value, several people said, either inherited by people with no use for them or amassed by gun collectors over the years and gathering dust in storage with little risk of ending up on the streets.