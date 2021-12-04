Roanoke's Fralin institute uses genome sequencing to look for omicron variant in Southwest Virginia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Finkielstein said her lab is running between 200 and 350 whole genome sequences per week.

The sequencing can take a few days to complete, so the rapid mutational analysis is useful to provide officials with a quick result they can use in public health responses.

Labs across the country are completing genome sequencing on positive COVID-19 samples in an effort to track known variants and look out for new ones. The U.S. has lagged behind other countries in the percentage of samples it sequences, which can affect how quickly public health officials respond to and detect new variants.

Virginia is also behind some other states as well. According to data from the CDC, Virginia has sequenced 2.76% of its positive cases, but some other states have sequenced close to 9%.

Researchers and public health officials are interested in genome sequencing in order to track each COVID-19 mutation and determine which new variants may get a foothold in the region. This can help shape robust public health responses.