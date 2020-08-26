Roanoke's GO Fest canceled for 2020

GO Fest is gone for 2020.

The Anthem Roanoke Go Outside Festival is the latest large-scale event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoors festival and expo that usually brings up to 35,000 people to River’s Edge Sports Complex for a weekend of adventures, beers and music won’t be held as originally scheduled Oct. 16-18, organizers said Wednesday.

Instead, the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation are encouraging people to spend that weekend doing something outside — even if it’s work-related.

"We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside,” Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said in a news release.

GO Fest has grown over the past decade into a highly popular weekend festival of outdoorsy demonstrations, exhibits, children’s activities, concerts and other events that celebrate the outdoors. The festival generated $480,000 in local spending last year, according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and has helped raise the city’s profile among outdoors enthusiasts.