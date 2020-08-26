Roanoke's GO Fest canceled for 2020

GO Fest is gone for 2020.
The Anthem Roanoke Go Outside Festival is the latest large-scale event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoors festival and expo that usually brings up to 35,000 people to River’s Edge Sports Complex for a weekend of adventures, beers and music won’t be held as originally scheduled Oct. 16-18, organizers said Wednesday.
Instead, the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation are encouraging people to spend that weekend doing something outside — even if it’s work-related.
"We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside,” Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said in a news release.
GO Fest has grown over the past decade into a highly popular weekend festival of outdoorsy demonstrations, exhibits, children’s activities, concerts and other events that celebrate the outdoors. The festival generated $480,000 in local spending last year, according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and has helped raise the city’s profile among outdoors enthusiasts.
Instead of climbing walls, lumberjack competitions, mountain bike demos, dog agility sports and other fun, GO Fest will pare down into smaller weekend activities. Businesses, clubs and other organizations are encouraged to schedule socially distanced activities outside during Oct. 16-18.
Organizers will also sponsor “Go Quest,” a scavenger hunt during which participants can post photos, videos, GPS markers and other outdoor features in a race to win prizes. Registration will begin in early September and information will be available at roanokeoutside.com.
If health guidelines allow it, the festival will hold two benefit concerts with proceeds going to Project Outside, a fund that supports outdoors projects in the region. Roanoke Outside Foundation officials hope to raise $100,000. Details are at www.roanokeoutside.com/project-outside.
"If we want to continue developing as an outdoor community we need to be willing to invest even more in our community strength,” Boas said.
