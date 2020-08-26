 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke's GO Fest canceled for 2020
0 comments

Roanoke's GO Fest canceled for 2020

Only $5 for 5 months
GoFest 2019

One of the most popular events at the annual Go Outside Festival (GO Fest) is the Spirit Ultimate Air Dogs show. The trained dogs leap for distance and land in a pool. Here, during the 2019 GO Fest, a Labrador named “America” leaps to catch a toy prior to hitting the water.

 DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times

GO Fest is gone for 2020.

The Anthem Roanoke Go Outside Festival is the latest large-scale event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoors festival and expo that usually brings up to 35,000 people to River’s Edge Sports Complex for a weekend of adventures, beers and music won’t be held as originally scheduled Oct. 16-18, organizers said Wednesday.

Instead, the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation are encouraging people to spend that weekend doing something outside — even if it’s work-related.

"We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside,” Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said in a news release.

GO Fest has grown over the past decade into a highly popular weekend festival of outdoorsy demonstrations, exhibits, children’s activities, concerts and other events that celebrate the outdoors. The festival generated $480,000 in local spending last year, according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and has helped raise the city’s profile among outdoors enthusiasts.

Instead of climbing walls, lumberjack competitions, mountain bike demos, dog agility sports and other fun, GO Fest will pare down into smaller weekend activities. Businesses, clubs and other organizations are encouraged to schedule socially distanced activities outside during Oct. 16-18.

Organizers will also sponsor “Go Quest,” a scavenger hunt during which participants can post photos, videos, GPS markers and other outdoor features in a race to win prizes. Registration will begin in early September and information will be available at roanokeoutside.com.

If health guidelines allow it, the festival will hold two benefit concerts with proceeds going to Project Outside, a fund that supports outdoors projects in the region. Roanoke Outside Foundation officials hope to raise $100,000. Details are at www.roanokeoutside.com/project-outside.

"If we want to continue developing as an outdoor community we need to be willing to invest even more in our community strength,” Boas said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Related to this story

ey gofestgal 101516 p012
Uploaded Photos

ey gofestgal 101516 p012

Professional lumberjacks Tyler Alden of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., left, and Dave Weatherhead of Hayward, Wis., right, compete in a climbing match a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: First day of school for Roanoke County students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert