Roanoke's John Lewis remembered for feeding body and spirit of area children

To do that, he started an urban farming initiative called “The Well,” Cobb said. Through it, John helped put abandoned lots in Northwest Roanoke into food production and taught kids not only to grow fresh food, but to cook it well, give it to the needy and sell it to others.

“I just remember how much delight the kids had in owning the experience,” Cobb said. “John was not a micromanager; he was an ‘empowerer.’ He helped them bring forward their confidence. He had a unique way of tapping into kids’ and, really, anyone’s spirit.”

In 2019, John stepped down as executive director of Apple Ridge. The organization released a statement this week.

“John Lewis grew up as an Apple Ridge kid in the truest sense. As an administrator, he brought vision and passion every day he worked to advance the Apple Ridge Farm mission,” the statement said. “Most importantly, he cared deeply about the futures he held in his hands. His work benefited so many children in our region.”

His leaving Apple Ridge surprised some in the community, Cobb said. “But I think it makes sense in some way.”

John had worked to expand the horizons of others and was moving into a time in his life when he needed to do the same thing, Cobb said.