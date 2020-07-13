Roanoke's pandemic recovery task force seeks public comment regarding CARES Act funds

The CARES Act money comes with restrictions. The funds must be used specifically for financial hardships that stem from COVID-19 and all money must be distributed by Dec. 31.

“The task force is working within a very short time frame,” said Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who has co-chaired the meetings with Mayor Sherman Lea. “The public hearing will give us good feedback on the priorities that we’ve identified, as well as let us know what additional priorities the public is thinking about.”

The task force has a goal of getting funds to minority-owned businesses, immigrant-support groups and other communities that have been hurt by the pandemic.

“What we’ve seen with COVID[-19], is that it’s made minority-based communities, people who speak different languages, people of color and others more vulnerable and disproportionately impacted,” Cobb said. “We know that they tend not to apply [for funding assistance] at the same level as other organizations do. We want to communicate in a really broad way that relief is available.”