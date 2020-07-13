Roanoke's pandemic recovery task force seeks public comment regarding CARES Act funds

Roanokers can weigh in with their thoughts about how the city should spend nearly $7 million to deal with economic fallout caused by the pandemic.
The city formed the Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force in June to develop priorities for federal funds the city received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — more commonly called the CARES Act. The group plans to send recommendations for the Roanoke City Council to consider July 20.
Citizens can participate in a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday to voice their opinions about where the money should go. Those interested in participating must sign up with the Roanoke city clerk by 4 p.m. Tuesday by emailing clerk@roanokeva.gov or calling at 540-853-2541.
A group of 36 Roanokers, handpicked by Roanoke City Council members and other city officials, who work in business, education, health care, nonprofits, arts and other fields has been meeting through online teleconferencing as it developed categories, priorities and potential projects that could benefit from CARES Act money.
Those categories include health care/biomedical research, hospitality/entertainment, small business, manufacturing, outdoor recreation, arts and education. The task force identified several initiatives within each of those categories. The group also is splitting priorities into subcategories of “recovery,” for immediate assistance, and “resiliency,” for more long-term concerns in case the pandemic does not end soon.
The CARES Act money comes with restrictions. The funds must be used specifically for financial hardships that stem from COVID-19 and all money must be distributed by Dec. 31.
“The task force is working within a very short time frame,” said Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who has co-chaired the meetings with Mayor Sherman Lea. “The public hearing will give us good feedback on the priorities that we’ve identified, as well as let us know what additional priorities the public is thinking about.”
The task force has a goal of getting funds to minority-owned businesses, immigrant-support groups and other communities that have been hurt by the pandemic.
“What we’ve seen with COVID[-19], is that it’s made minority-based communities, people who speak different languages, people of color and others more vulnerable and disproportionately impacted,” Cobb said. “We know that they tend not to apply [for funding assistance] at the same level as other organizations do. We want to communicate in a really broad way that relief is available.”
Based on recent meetings, one recurring priority listed in almost every category has been child care. Cobb said that some day care operations have ceased during the pandemic and that helping working parents find care for their children is key to getting the local economy back on track, especially if students don’t fully return to the classrooms for an extended period of time.
“What education looks like will have an impact on child care,” Cobb said. “What we have known as after-school care might become full-day. Parents who are returning to work or who are working at home for the first time have a whole other set of challenges. Everything has been amplified because of this.”
