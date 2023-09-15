Roanoke’s public safety departments and partners are hosting the city’s “Prepareathon” on Saturday at the Berglund Center Coliseum.

The event, which is free to attend, is part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, initiative “that encourages local organizations and individuals to be prepared for flooding and other natural disasters that affect our local area,” the city said in a press release.

The city said in a Facebook post Friday that more than 30 vendors will showcase their services and products related to emergency preparedness and recovery at the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will also feature an outdoor Touch-A-Truck section and an obstacle course.

“Blue Cow Ice Cream, Deb’s Frozen Lemonade, and Two Roosters Kettle Corn will be available!” the post continues. Visitors can also meet their local rescue team, take pictures with and explore rescue vehicles and boats and enter for a chance to win preparedness kits.

Roanoke’s stormwater utility, emergency management and fire-EMS departments are hosting the family-friendly event, designed to “be both fun and informative, so residents can connect to the resources before a disaster happens,” the city’s press release reads. “We want everyone in Roanoke to be prepared in case of disaster.”

“Residents, business owners, and property managers from the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Vinton and all surrounding areas are invited to attend and participate,” the release concludes.