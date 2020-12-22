Roanoke's public pools expect a sunnier 2021

“I’m going into this budget development as if we’re covering 100% of our portion of the operation,” Clark said last week.

Basically, that means the pools would have enough money to operate until at least July 1, when Roanoke’s next fiscal year begins. At that point, the city would have to provide more funds in the 2022 fiscal year budget to keep the pools open until the end of the swim season.

Earlier this month, director of finance Amelia Merchant told the city council that tax revenues came in stronger than expected during the summer and fall, which allowed funding for some programs to be restored. The pools were not specifically mentioned as a possible recipient of restored funds, but the recreation department did get money for other programs.

In the past, the Kirk Family YMCA and the Virginia Gators Swim Team have helped manage the two city pools, an arrangement that most likely would continue if the pools reopen next year.

Other sponsors that contributed sums of money to the effort included Carilion Clinic, Vistar Eye Center and American National Bank & Trust Co.

The GoFundMe campaign was so successful, Fishwick and his associates donated an additional $20,000 to the Kirk Family YMCA to pay for swim lessons for families.