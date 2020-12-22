Roanoke's public pools expect a sunnier 2021

Next summer, swimmers might be able to jump back in the pools at Fallon Park and Washington Park.
Back in June, people pooled their money together in hopes of reopening the swimming pools after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing Roanoke’s only public swimming facilities to shut down. The Roanoke City Council and city budget writers removed funding for the pools after the pandemic forced large cuts to the city budget.
But a public fundraising effort led by Roanoke attorney John Fishwick, corporate sponsors and other civic leaders hauled in $53,000, much of it donations through the website GoFundMe.com, in an attempt to restore money for the pools.
The pools never opened in the summer of 2020, but it appears that that both will have the resources to open next summer, so long as pandemic restrictions have eased.
The pools should have enough money to open the gates at the beginning of summer, thanks largely to the public fundraising.
“It was an incredible outpouring of support by our community,” Fishwick said of the campaign.
Roanoke Parks and Recreation director Michael Clark said he plans to ask the city council for enough money to pay for utilities and chemicals at the two pools. About $33,000 of the money raised from supporters would be used to cover general operations, such as lifeguards, concessions, pool supplies and other items.
“I’m going into this budget development as if we’re covering 100% of our portion of the operation,” Clark said last week.
Basically, that means the pools would have enough money to operate until at least July 1, when Roanoke’s next fiscal year begins. At that point, the city would have to provide more funds in the 2022 fiscal year budget to keep the pools open until the end of the swim season.
Earlier this month, director of finance Amelia Merchant told the city council that tax revenues came in stronger than expected during the summer and fall, which allowed funding for some programs to be restored. The pools were not specifically mentioned as a possible recipient of restored funds, but the recreation department did get money for other programs.
In the past, the Kirk Family YMCA and the Virginia Gators Swim Team have helped manage the two city pools, an arrangement that most likely would continue if the pools reopen next year.
Other sponsors that contributed sums of money to the effort included Carilion Clinic, Vistar Eye Center and American National Bank & Trust Co.
The GoFundMe campaign was so successful, Fishwick and his associates donated an additional $20,000 to the Kirk Family YMCA to pay for swim lessons for families.
The Y signed up 130 people for the free swim lessons, and placed the participants into three groups. So far, 57 people, mostly children have received lessons, with the remainder expected to participate early next year and next spring.
"Bottom line, if we only save one life through this program, it was worth it," said Matthew Reedy, aquatics director at the Kirk Family Y.
"Just by taking part in swim lessons, children are up to 88% less likely to experience a drowning event. We provide swim instruction, but our classes also have a water safety lesson during every class. So even if a child did not completely learn to swim, they came away with knowledge and experiences that could one day save their life."