Roanoke's record streak of 90-plus temperatures ends at 29 days
The streak is over.

Roanoke’s temperature reached 89 degrees before early afternoon rain dropped it into the 70s, the first day since June 30 that it hadn’t reached at least 90 degrees.

That 29-day stretch of high temperatures at or above 90 degrees is the longest on record for Roanoke since the start of official local weather data in 1912. The previous longest streak, 22 days from June 23 to July 14, 1966, was topped by a full week.

The 29-day streak also set a record for most number of days in a calendar month at or above 90 degrees, beating 27 in August 2007.

Another ongoing streak has reached a record level. Thursdays’ low of 73 marked the 15th day in a row of lows at or above 70 degrees, topping 14 days in July 2010.

Daily 90s appear to be over for a while, as numerous showers and storms are likely to keep most days in the 80s through next week.

Humid air, however, may continue to keep overnight lows above 70, so that streak might grow longer.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

