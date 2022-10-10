Roanoke's "Slumlord Millionaire" files copyright infringement lawsuit

For better or for worse, the title “Slumlord Millionaire” is copyright Spanky Macher.

That, at least, is how the low-rent Roanoke landlord — whose past troubles include a string of complaints from tenants, housing code violations, eviction battles and a prison term for tax evasion — sees his latest legal situation.

Roland “Spanky” Macher has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Netflix, claiming the entertainment giant took his idea for a reality show based on his book, which he registered with the U.S. Copyright Office in 2016.

Against Macher’s wishes, Netflix used the Slumlord Millionaire name for an episode of Dirty Money, an investigative series that uncovers acts of corporate greed and corruption, according to a $10 million lawsuit he filed last week in Roanoke’s federal court.

Netflix bestowed on Jared Kushner, a former White House advisor and real estate developer, the title of a book and television idea that Macher said he came up with for himself, while serving a 30-month sentence in federal prison.

The lawsuit claims that Netflix “has a history of pirating ideas from creators without authorization or compensation.”

Macher, 69, admits to being a not-so-likeable version of David in a battle with a subscription streaming service that has more than 200 million customers worldwide.

“I’m annoying, and I know that is not a strength,” he said Monday.

“But I sat here and said ‘dammit, I think I’m right,'” Macher said as he slapped the desk of his office. “I really believe I’m in a David and Goliath situation, and I’m fighting not only for myself but for all the little people who think they’re right.”

Efforts to reach Netflix Monday were unsuccessful.

Macher, a former restaurateur with a reputation for shaking things up with city officials, was convicted in 2011 of failing to pay taxes when his Spanky’s restaurant business struggled, making false statements in bankruptcy court as his empire collapsed, and later obtaining food stamps illegally by lying about his finances.

Calling his behavior “totally beyond the pale,” a federal judge sentenced Macher to 30 months in prison.

While doing time in a minimum security camp at the Hazelton federal penitentiary, Macher wrote hundreds of pages of what became the first draft of a book. Slumlord Millionaire was self-published in 2016.

Taking its title from a play on the Academy Award-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire,” Macher’s book is a guide to navigating the real estate world, from buying a first home to investing in multiple properties and managing them.

In 2018, while attending an international trade show for the television and movie business, Macher pitched his concept of making the copyrighted book into a reality show.

A number of shows and networks, including Netflix, showed an interest, Macher said, but no deal was struck.

After Netflix aired the episode of Dirty Money that it called Slumlord Millionaire, Macher wrote a cease-and-desist letter to company officials in October 2021, his lawsuit alleges.

“Macher has never been contacted by Netflix Inc. or any of its executives,” the lawsuit, which he filed without an attorney, states. “He has never been given compensation for his creative work, his ideas, concept, marketing direction and blue print for success.”

To this day, Macher says he has mixed feelings about his book’s title.

“I get a lot of heat off the name,” he said. The title is as much about the realities of renting properties to low-income tenants as it is about making money in the real estate business, he said.

“I pride myself on giving people a second chance and a second opportunity,” Macher said. “I don’t look at it as a tag that I do low-income property…I wish people could understand it better.”