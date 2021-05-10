Roanoke's Suttie Economy, who wanted veterans remembered, dies at 95

If you ever met Suttie "Sunny" Economy, he probably offered you a stick of Juicy Fruit.
His daughter, Della Economy-Bryant, said he received the chewing gum in his C-rations during World War II. After the war, he was known in Roanoke for giving sticks of his beloved chew to just about everyone who crossed his path.
“He said if he ever made it back home he would give people something every day of his life. That was Juicy Fruit gum,” she said.
Economy, a veterans advocate and former restaurateur, died on Friday at 95.
Economy was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served on the USS English DD-696. Economy-Bryant said her father saw a lot of action while stationed in the South Pacific, and it stayed with him. That’s why he felt so strongly that veterans deserved to be honored and remembered.
“He had great respect for those people and he wanted everyone that he came in contact with to know that, to know they had freedoms because of these veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice — their life — for their country,” Economy-Bryant said.
It wasn’t until 9/11 that Economy began to speak with his daughter about his wartime experiences. The 2001 terrorist attack on the United States “brought back all these memories,” she said.
It prompted a wildly patriotic display from Economy, who began driving around a red white and blue painted Yugo with a giant eagle bolted to the roof, wings spread wide. He had a two-by-four installed under the roof to support it against the eagle's weight, according to a 2001 Roanoke Times article.
For several years, Economy has also arranged for wreaths to be hung at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial during the holiday season.
He approached Mark Woods, of Woods Farms, about the wreaths. Woods Farms, based in Boones Mill, sells produce at the Roanoke City Market.
“He was very persistent of wanting to pay for them, and I said, Sunny, for what all of you and the men and women of our armed forces [have] done for us, the least I could do is give y’all these, to honor y’all,” Woods recalled.
Economy and a group of men hung out at the old Sunny Side Barber Shop, on Wall Street, and would wander over to Woods’ produce stand to “shoot the bull,” Woods said.
“Sunny was a big-hearted person," he said. "If you needed a dollar, he would give it to you. If you needed it, he’d give you the shirt off his back. He was always giving away candy or stuffed animals or chewing gum to kids when he’d come down on the market.
“Just to hear the stories and the things that he’d done and seen is unreal. It’s hard to fathom what he’d been through, you know what I’m saying.”
Woods said he plans to continue making the wreaths and placing them at the memorial, to honor his friend.
Economy made the rounds to lots of places in the valley, including Evergreen Burial Park, in Raleigh Court, where several family members were buried, said Don Wilson, who owns the cemetery.
“He’d always come and pay respects to his family, and I guess we just chatted up one day, and I listened, and he talked,” Wilson said, with a laugh. “That’s kind of how it was.”
They would cross paths at such places at Mission BBQ, at Towers Shopping Center. Economy always wore a veteran’s hat, Wilson remembered.
“He was proud of his service,” he said. “He was proud of the ship he was on. He was devoted to his service in the Navy and his country. I remember his many letters to the editor about how Lee Plaza [where the war memorial is located] needed to be cleaned up or flowers put on there for the veterans."
Starting about 2007, Economy himself bought those flowers.
"He put his money where his mouth is, for sure," Wilson said.
A generous restaurateur
Economy owned and operated two restaurants: the Clover Lunch and Sun-Ann’s Restaurant. He grew up in the restaurant business; the Clover Lunch previously belonged to his uncle.
Economy-Bryant described her father as a generous person — and not just because of his servings at the restaurants, where he was known for piling platters high with food. After returning from a midnight Christmas church service, she said, Economy would dress up like Santa Claus to deliver gifts to the children of regular customers at his restaurant.
It wasn’t uncommon for Economy to sing “Jingle Bells” in July. Christmas decorations stayed up year-round at Sun-Ann's, Economy-Bryant said. She’s not sure how that tradition started, but people seemed to enjoy it. She thinks her parents probably kept the decorations up because Christmas seems to bring out the best in people.
In 1976, an 18-year-old rescue squad volunteer set fire to one of the buildings at the former Spanish Trace apartments, near Sun-Ann’s. Economy-Bryant said her father did his part to help, offering up ladders and even some mattresses he had in storage to provide a soft landing for people jumping to safety. Economy kept the firefighters fed and caffeinated as they fought the blaze, which destroyed the building and killed a mother and her two toddlers.
Making memorials, memories
Economy, a Roanoke Valley native, was well-acquainted with the region’s history and has advocated for memorials to preserve it. A childhood memory sparked one, in particular.
Franklin D. Roosevelt came to Roanoke in October 1934 for the dedication of a veteran’s hospital. Economy-Bryant said her father, who was just a young boy at the time, was among the crowds that came to see the president disembark from the train.
Economy, seeking to memorialize it, went to his friend Wilson, the cemetery owner.
“He felt that was worthy of a plaque, which we helped manufacture and install over there at the flagpole … with a bas relief of FDR,” Wilson said. “Also, there was a photograph, a panoramic scene of the dedication day, and that’s cast into a plaque, as well."
That memorial stands where the speech was given, but Economy wanted to see another monument erected where Roosevelt got off the train, his daughter said. She plans to continue advocating for it.
“Suttie wanted veterans recognized,” Wilson said, “but he was also a lover of history and wanted to preserve things, so that we would remember.”
Maybe the biggest memorial Economy left behind was the seemingly endless collection of gifts he had at hand, for friends and strangers. He brought gifts to Wilson’s crew at the cemetery — socks on Christmas, hand sanitizer and Juicy Fruit, of course, at other times.
“He hit on my mother one time, in front of my dad,” Wilson said, laughing. “He gave her some perfume. He’d always have some little knick-knacks and trinkets, because he never knew who he might run into. He was always prepared.