Roanoke's wastewater all-stars win national title

Roanoke is once again the champion of wastewater sports.
The Blue Ridge Brawlers, a two-man team from the Western Virginia Water Authority, claimed the national championship in the Operations Challenge, a skills competition for wastewater treatment personnel.
Sponsored by the Water Environment Federation, the event is sort of an Olympics of sewage, as 27 teams compete across three divisions and in categories such as leak repair, sewer pipe replacement, lab work and other necessary wastewater skills.
Usually an in-person event that includes teams of four or five individuals, this year’s Operations Challenge was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Competing against four other teams, the Brawlers’ Lacy Burnette and Stephen Lofaro won the Division II championship, which was for squads of two people.
The Brawlers won the five-person Division I championship in 2016 in New Orleans. Burnette, an environmental programs specialist, and Lofaro, a computer systems network manager, were members of that squad.
Burnette and Lofaro competed in three categories in this year’s competition, coming in first in two of them.
The Brawlers finished first in the laboratory and collections categories. The lab category included a solvents test that simulated proper wastewater treatment. Collections, which involves installing a 4-inch PVC sewer pipe in the fastest time, has become a specialty for Roanoke teams. Doing the job while wearing a mask was an added obstacle, said Burnette, who handles the saw that cuts a hole in the pipe.
“It’s hard enough to cut pipe without a mask,” he said. “With a mask, it was a hundred times harder. I found myself sucking wind.”
Burnette said the Brawlers fell behind after the process category, which included solving a problem at a simulated wastewater plant using computer modeling. The Brawlers sealed their victory in the collections category, completing the pipe cutting and installation in 91 seconds, about half the time it took the nearest competitor.
The team used the cameras on laptop computers to transmit live feeds across an online videoconferencing platform, which judges viewed at a different location. Points were deducted for missteps, such as safety infractions.
The Brawlers, who also have several top-5 finishes in 10 years of competitions, won the Virginia Water Environment Association championship on the way to the national finals.
“I’ve said it before, you don’t realize how big a deal this is until you win one,” Burnette said.
