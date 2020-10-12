Roanoke's wastewater all-stars win national title

Roanoke is once again the champion of wastewater sports.

The Blue Ridge Brawlers, a two-man team from the Western Virginia Water Authority, claimed the national championship in the Operations Challenge, a skills competition for wastewater treatment personnel.

Sponsored by the Water Environment Federation, the event is sort of an Olympics of sewage, as 27 teams compete across three divisions and in categories such as leak repair, sewer pipe replacement, lab work and other necessary wastewater skills.

Usually an in-person event that includes teams of four or five individuals, this year’s Operations Challenge was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Competing against four other teams, the Brawlers’ Lacy Burnette and Stephen Lofaro won the Division II championship, which was for squads of two people.

The Brawlers won the five-person Division I championship in 2016 in New Orleans. Burnette, an environmental programs specialist, and Lofaro, a computer systems network manager, were members of that squad.

Burnette and Lofaro competed in three categories in this year’s competition, coming in first in two of them.