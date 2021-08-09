Robert Ballou and Juval Scott in the running for a federal judgeship

Ballou was highly recommended by the Virginia Women Attorneys Association, which earlier this year evaluated the candidates. Scott was ranked by the association as qualified.

“Judge Ballou’s even temperament and intuitive ability to understand the issues in all cases, coupled with the respect he accords to the litigants were qualities noted by lawyers and professional references,” the association wrote in a May 27 letter to the senators.

A member of the bar since 1987, Ballou was found to be “professional, possess the requisite temperament, possess a keen intellect, and focused on the needs of all litigants,” the letter stated.

Scott, who received her law degree from Indiana University in 2002, “possesses the requisite professionalism and integrity” to be a federal judge, the association’s evaluation found.

“It is clear that Ms. Scott has devoted a substantial amount of time and effort to address issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the practice of law,” the letter stated.

“However, the information gathered caused concerns over her ability to deal with counsel, witnesses and parties calmly, courteously, and open-mindedly.” Those concerns were the reason Scott received a lower ranking, according to the letter.