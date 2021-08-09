Robert Ballou and Juval Scott in the running for a federal judgeship

A magistrate judge and a public defender in Western Virginia’s federal court system have made it to the White House as contenders for a district judgeship.
Robert Ballou, who has held his position on the bench since 2011, and Juval Scott, who heads the office that defends many of the indigent people charged with federal crimes, were recommended Monday by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The senators sent both names to President Joe Biden, who will now select a nominee for consideration by the Senate.
“Both would serve with great distinction and have our highest recommendation,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “Ultimately, we believe either of these individuals would win confirmation from the Senate and serve capably on the bench.”
About 15 attorneys had expressed an interest in a vacancy that will be created Aug. 30 when Judge James Jones of Abingdon takes senior status.
Biden’s administration had earlier indicated that it would consider race and ethnicity, among other factors, in making a nomination for the Western District of Virginia, which stretches from the Lynchburg area to the westernmost tip of the state and extends north to Winchester.
The district has never had a Black judge. Ballou is white; Scott is Black.
Ballou was highly recommended by the Virginia Women Attorneys Association, which earlier this year evaluated the candidates. Scott was ranked by the association as qualified.
“Judge Ballou’s even temperament and intuitive ability to understand the issues in all cases, coupled with the respect he accords to the litigants were qualities noted by lawyers and professional references,” the association wrote in a May 27 letter to the senators.
A member of the bar since 1987, Ballou was found to be “professional, possess the requisite temperament, possess a keen intellect, and focused on the needs of all litigants,” the letter stated.
Scott, who received her law degree from Indiana University in 2002, “possesses the requisite professionalism and integrity” to be a federal judge, the association’s evaluation found.
“It is clear that Ms. Scott has devoted a substantial amount of time and effort to address issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the practice of law,” the letter stated.
“However, the information gathered caused concerns over her ability to deal with counsel, witnesses and parties calmly, courteously, and open-mindedly.” Those concerns were the reason Scott received a lower ranking, according to the letter.
Ballou and two other applicants were ranked as highly recommended, three were described as recommended, and Scott and six others were found to be qualified.
A rating of highly recommended requires a vote of at least two-thirds of the association's evaluation committee. Candidates determined to be recommended or qualified must carry a simple majority.
Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond’s law school who closely follows judicial appointments, said the senators' selection was “pretty much expected.”
“Scott was considered to be in the running and is expected to be a strong candidate,” Tobias said, especially in light of Biden’s preference for diversity not just in racial terms, but also along the lines of gender and professional experience that includes defense work.
“As for Judge Ballou, he was recommended last time” by Warner and Kaine for a nomination that then-President Donald Trump gave to Judge Thomas Cullen, who previously served as U.S. attorney in Roanoke, Tobias said.
“I would say Ballou is very well-respected by his colleagues” and holds a high reputation, he said.
“You can’t lose with these two choices.”