Robert Ballou nominated for federal judge in Western Virginia

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou was nominated Wednesday by President Joe Biden for a spot on the federal bench of Western Virginia.

Ballou was one of six nominees for judicial positions nationally that were described by the White House as “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”

The nomination now goes to the Senate, which must vote to confirm Ballou before he takes the job.

For the past 11 years, Ballou has presided over magistrate’s court, the lower level of U.S. District Court that handles initial appearances for criminal defendants, bond hearings, adjudications of misdemeanor and petty offenses, mediation in civil cases and other duties.

If confirmed, he will join three other full-time District Court judges that hear cases in a swath of Western Virginia that extends from the Lynchburg region north to Winchester and all the way west to Lee County.

Ballou will fill a vacancy created last year when Judge James Jones took senior status.

Last August, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine submitted two names for Biden’s consideration — Ballou and Juval Scott, the public defender for the federal court’s Western District of Virginia.

Scott was considered by some a front-runner for the job, in light of Biden’s pledge for more diversity to make the federal bench “look like America” in terms of judges’ race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and other factors.

Scott is black; Ballou is white. There has never been a black federal judge in the Western District of Virginia.

“Both would serve with great distinction and have our highest recommendation,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement when they recommended Ballou and Scott for the judgeship last year.

About 15 attorneys had expressed an interest in a vacancy.

Ballou was highly recommended by the Virginia Women Attorneys Association in a detailed vetting process last year. Scott was ranked as qualified by the association, which expressed some concerns over her ability “to deal with counsel, witnesses and parties calmly, courteously, and open-mindedly.”

Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who closely follows judicial appointments, praised Biden’s selection Wednesday.

“I think that he’s a terrific nominee. I thought he was a terrific nominee last time,” Tobias said, referring to Ballou’s recommendation by the two senators for a judgeship in 2018. Then-president Donald Trump instead expressed a preference for Thomas Cullen, who was confirmed by the Senate in early 2020.

“He’s smart, he’s decent, he works hard and he’s independent,” Tobias said of Ballou. “I think it’s a great choice and it’s easy for the Senate to confirm him. I just don’t see any down side at all.”