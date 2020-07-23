Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke toppled late Wednesday

The monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee across the street from Roanoke’s city hall was toppled Wednesday night.

City crews removed two chunks of the stone shaft on the ground at the west end of Lee Plaza, which is also named for the Virginia-born Confederate general. People trickled through the park Thursday to look at where the monument once stood, some taking pictures of themselves with the base.

A Roanoke police officer was driving through the area just before midnight Wednesday and noticed the monument down on its side, according to city officials.

Police said it appears the shaft was intentionally knocked down. No one has been arrested.

The Roanoke City Council had been in the early stages of having the 60-year-old marker removed. It voted for a resolution earlier this month to have it removed, an authority recently granted to local governments by a change in state law.

“It is an unfortunate incident, but this will not deter us from going through the legal process to remove the monument,” Mayor Sherman Lea said in a statement. “We have a public hearing scheduled for the second council meeting in August to allow citizens to give their input on this matter, and we will proceed based upon the outcome of the public hearing.”