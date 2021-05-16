Robert Roth – surgeon, missionary, co-founder of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities – dies at 91

His pitch was accepted and, not long after, Roanoke’s city council passed a resolution in support of the union.

The concept of sister cities — involving cultural exchanges between locations from disparate parts of the globe — emerged in the aftermath of World War II as a means of fostering closer international relations.

When Roth returned stateside later that year and passed through Roanoke for the first time, he emerged from a bus and was surprised to find himself hailed as the city's first visitor from Wonju. Mayor Benton Dillard awarded him the key to the city, and he became the subject of two days’ worth of interviews by local media.

In 1967, Roanoke named a street in Wonju’s honor, and in the time since, six more cities have become its siblings: Florianópolis, Brazil; Lijiang, China; Saint-Lô, France; Kisumu, Kenya; Opole, Poland; and Pskov, Russia.

Century Park Plaza, near the Roanoke City Market, became the home of a sculpture garden to honor the sister cities in 2004.

"Now they're in a place where people pass by them every day," Roanoke Valley Sister Cities' current president, Mary Jo Fassié, said Sunday. “For [Roth] it was just a very strong connection. He had such dedication to organizing the sister cities.