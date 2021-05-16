Robert Roth – surgeon, missionary, co-founder of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities – dies at 91

Dr. Robert Roth might not have become an official Roanoker until he was well into his 40s, but one of the marks he helped make on the city still thrives today, more than a half-century later.
Roth, a former Methodist missionary and plastic surgeon, co-founded Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Inc. in 1964 and served as the organization’s president from 1991 to 2010. He died Friday in Williamsburg at age 91.
A native of Queens, New York, Roth in 1961 traveled to Wonju, South Korea, to work as a missionary doctor. While there, a friendship with another surgeon, Dr. Young U. Kim, revealed an unlikely Roanoke connection between them: Kim had practiced medicine in the city, at the old Jefferson Memorial Hospital, and Roth’s wife, Paulene, had taught at Hollins College, although Roth himself had not been to this area at the time.
"He was my surgical partner and he was my best friend," Kim said of Roth on Sunday. Now 96, Kim lives in Roanoke County.
During a 1964 community relations committee meeting, Wonju’s mayor floated the idea of finding a sister city in the United States. Kim was present at that meeting and suggested Wonju bond with Roanoke, citing their similar size, topography and climate.
"I spent some time in Roanoke many years before as a surgeon also. I liked the people and the environment. Roanoke was excellent for us," Kim said.
His pitch was accepted and, not long after, Roanoke’s city council passed a resolution in support of the union.
The concept of sister cities — involving cultural exchanges between locations from disparate parts of the globe — emerged in the aftermath of World War II as a means of fostering closer international relations.
When Roth returned stateside later that year and passed through Roanoke for the first time, he emerged from a bus and was surprised to find himself hailed as the city's first visitor from Wonju. Mayor Benton Dillard awarded him the key to the city, and he became the subject of two days’ worth of interviews by local media.
In 1967, Roanoke named a street in Wonju’s honor, and in the time since, six more cities have become its siblings: Florianópolis, Brazil; Lijiang, China; Saint-Lô, France; Kisumu, Kenya; Opole, Poland; and Pskov, Russia.
Century Park Plaza, near the Roanoke City Market, became the home of a sculpture garden to honor the sister cities in 2004.
"Now they're in a place where people pass by them every day," Roanoke Valley Sister Cities' current president, Mary Jo Fassié, said Sunday. “For [Roth] it was just a very strong connection. He had such dedication to organizing the sister cities.
"I got to know him later on in his career. He was always open to any suggestions or new ideas, and he encouraged all the chairmen to reach out to their sister cities," Fassié said.
"He opened up this whole world of sister cities to us," said Bill Bestpitch, treasurer of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. "Maybe someone else would've done it eventually, but he started it."
Roth himself relocated to the valley in 1972 and practiced plastic surgery at Lewis-Gale Clinic. Paulene died in 1974. Roth later married Dorothy "Dot" Hubbard, who had also worked as a missionary in Korea; she survives him and now lives in Hampton.
Robert and Paulene adopted a son, Thomas Roth, and a daughter, Laura Roth Glover, both Korean, and he and Dot later adopted a daughter, Joy Kimberly Gebhardt, who was also born in Korea. He and Dot lived for years at Smith Mountain Lake and, in 2014, moved to Williamsburg.
In the 1980s, Roth took on the cause of warning others about the dangers of caffeine and other methylxanthines, and he penned a book on the subject. During his time in Korea, he said he saw a rise in caffeine consumption there, and with it a number of health issues that he felt became more pronounced across that country.
This year, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities will mark its 57th anniversary.
Fassié said the pandemic has hampered the organization's activities somewhat, but it recently hosted a Young Artists Showcase that awarded prize money to five North Cross students, and co-sponsored Roanoke College's Third Annual International Film Festival.
"We didn't get involved in Local Colors this year, but we'll be back next year," she said.
A funeral service for Roth will be held Saturday at the Wellspring United Methodist Church in Williamsburg.
More information on the service is available online at https://bit.ly/3uUu3fF
