Rock shop seeks to be Floyd’s Halloween headquarters

Gravely opened her rock shop at the Floyd Center for the Arts in 2017. Last winter she was starting to feel squeezed in the closet-sized store when she learned the owners of Oddfellas Cantina were closing their restaurant. They were putting the building up for rent and would consider having more than one tenant. Gravely liked the location, just feet from the county’s only stoplight. After months of renovations and COVID lockdown, Sacred Star and Stone opened at its new location on June 19.

“We’re at least as busy as we were at the old location,” Gravely said. “I do a good percentage of sales online. Customers follow me from festivals and trade shows where I’ve had a booth. Personal attention is my specialty, whether we’re in-person or online. I do video tours of the shop with my phone or tablet, and if someone wants an amethyst, for instance, I show them every amethyst we have.”

Gravely says she inspects each stone she buys; she doesn’t order in bulk. She wants to ensure everyone gets something of value. She has bins of polished gemstones selling for a dollar or less so even her 10-year-old shoppers can afford something.