Rockslide blocks Blue Ridge Parkway section north of Roanoke

A weather-related rockslide has forced a second stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway to be closed near Roanoke.

The National Park Service said boulders and wet soil gobs tumbled across a lane of the two-lane scenic byway sometime before Friday morning. The incident occurred close to mile marker 96 and the Montvale Overlook.

As a result, officials have closed the scenic byway's 14-mile section between access points at Virginia 43 (Bearwallow Gap) at Buchanan to U.S. 460 east of Roanoke until further notice.

"Cleanup operations are underway and further assessment is needed to identify actions needed to stabilize the area," according to a Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook post.

Meanwhile, that stretch is closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. "The public’s cooperation with these closures helps support staff and visitor safety," the parkway post said.

The parkway south of U.S. 460 to U.S. 220 around the Roanoke Valley is open, but south of U.S. 220 another 14-mile section remains closed while work continues to repair another weather-related rock slide that took out a 150-ft. roadway section in spring 2020.

Parkway officials have estimated that work will be completed and the road will be reopened in spring 2023.

"Given the parkway’s complex geology, topography and climate, rockslides can occur. Slides are typically more prevalent in wet or winter weather because of freeze and thaw cycles," the Facebook post said.