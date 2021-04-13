Rocky Mount appoints new town manager

The Rocky Mount Town Council named a new town manager at its meeting Monday. Texas resident Robert Wood will start May 1 following the retirement of current town manager James Ervin.

Mayor Steven Angle said Wood was unanimously approved by the town council out of more than 30 applicants for the position. Of those, four finalists were chosen for in-person interviews with council members.

“Mr. Wood’s track record of achievements stood out, and his knowledge, experience and demeanor will be an excellent fit for Rocky Mount,” Angle said.

Wood is the former city administrator for West Lake Hills, Texas, where he served from 2007 to 2019. He was the city manager of Flatonia, Texas, from 1999 to 2007. He also served as the interim city manager of Bastrop, Texas, for several months in 2020.

While Wood was not present at Monday’s meeting, he provided a statement: “I am looking forward to continuing my career as a public servant in the beautiful Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia,” the statement read. “I appreciate the confidence that council has shown in me and I am excited about meeting, getting to know and serving the residents and employees of the town.”

— Jason Dunovant