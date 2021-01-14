 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rocky Mount Elementary switches to virtual learning through Jan. 22
0 comments
breaking hot

Rocky Mount Elementary switches to virtual learning through Jan. 22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Franklin County Public Schools on Thursday said it would move to all-virtual learning for Rocky Mount Elementary School students starting Friday through Jan. 22 because of a "confirmed outbreak of COVID-19," according to an email from Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.

A teacher workday is scheduled for Jan. 25, and students will return to school for in-person learning Jan. 26. This also is the first day all county schools will return to four-day instruction.

During the closure, Cobbs said the building and buses would be deep cleaned.

Food will be available to be picked up outside the school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert