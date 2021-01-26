Rocky Mount formally fires officers charged in U.S. Capitol riot

The penalty for the misdemeanor is up to a year in jail. The penalty for the petty offense is up to six months.

In a selfie that Fracker took inside the Capitol Crypt on Jan. 6, Fracker is making an obscene gesture. Robertson is pointing at Fracker while holding a wooden pole.

The men have stated repeatedly in interviews that they did nothing illegal and did not participate in any of the violence that unfolded during the insurrection in the Capitol.

The controversy that Fracker and Robertson lit with the selfie they took inside the Capitol Crypt ignited during an already fraught time for the town of Rocky Mount. Two county activist groups have called for the resignations of Ervin and Police Chief Ken Criner over the town's response to the officer's actions.

The town is in fact already in process of hiring a new town manager, as Ervin, who has held the job since 2007, is retiring at the end of April. He announced his plan publicly in September, though his associates in government were aware of his intentions long before.