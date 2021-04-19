Rocky Mount man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Rocky Mount man was killed Friday afternoon when his van veered off a road and crashed into a tree, according to the Virginia State Police.

Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, 52, died at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck reported about 4:20 p.m. on English Road, a half-mile south of Sandstone Lane in Franklin County, officials said.

Hodges was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline north when the van lost control, left the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Hodges leaves behind a wife and two children, according to his obituary. He was a painter by trade, apprenticed with some of the best "old timers" in the field, loved ones wrote.

"He took pride in every job which was evident by his attention to detail," read the memorial notice.

