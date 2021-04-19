 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rocky Mount man killed in single-vehicle crash
0 comments

Rocky Mount man killed in single-vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Rocky Mount man was killed Friday afternoon when his van veered off a road and crashed into a tree, according to the Virginia State Police.

Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, 52, died at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck reported about 4:20 p.m. on English Road, a half-mile south of Sandstone Lane in Franklin County, officials said.

Hodges was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline north when the van lost control, left the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Hodges leaves behind a wife and two children, according to his obituary. He was a painter by trade, apprenticed with some of the best "old timers" in the field, loved ones wrote.

"He took pride in every job which was evident by his attention to detail," read the memorial notice.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line
Local News

Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line

A new bridge is being built at Barnhardt Creek near where the small stream flows into the Roanoke River near Cook Drive. Its completion later this year will allow a person parked at the Cook Drive parking area to walk, run or bike a 4-mile loop on the greenway path.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert