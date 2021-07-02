Rocky Mount man killed in weekend crash

A Rocky Mount man was killed last weekend when his car veered off a road and collided with a tree in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police.
Christopher X. Witcher, 29, died at the scene of the crash that was reported just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
The single-vehicle wreck happened on Sontag Road, one mile east of Virginia 718, when Witcher's 2014 Chrysler 200 crossed the center line, left the road and struck a fence and a tree, police said.
The crash remained under investigation Friday. Witcher was not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.
Alicia Petska
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
