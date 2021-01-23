Rocky Mount officer says he and colleague fired for participating in U.S. Capitol riot

Late Friday, Robertson provided The Roanoke Times with the written statement he gave to town officials Friday morning about what he and Fracker did at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The statement is consistent with accounts he has relayed to The Roanoke Times in interviews.

He and Fracker walked up the main Capitol steps “without barricades with 1000s of others,” he wrote. Capitol Police handed out water and directed people to stay within public areas, he wrote.

“I did observe areas being blocked off by them and stayed away from those areas as instructed, as did all others I observed. I and Officer Fracker had gotten separated at this point by the large volume of people, so I made my way to the statue room, a public area, where I located him again,” Robertson wrote.

The photo Fracker and Robertson took in the Capitol Crypt has circulated worldwide. Robertson has said they posed for the photo after a fellow Rocky Mount officer asked about their well-being.

“An officer from the department had called us and said, ‘Hey, we heard things are getting pretty crazy up there, are y’all okay?’ and we sent that picture to say, ‘Yeah, we’re okay.’ It was meant to be a personal photo that went to another officer,” he said.