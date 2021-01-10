 Skip to main content
Rocky Mount police say two officers placed on leave for being at Capitol riot
The Rocky Mount Police Department on Sunday said it has notified federal authorities that two of its off-duty officers were present during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave pending reviews.

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” a news release said.

The town's news release did not say how the department became aware of the officers' participation or what role they might have played. It did not name the two officers.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday to hear him speak as Congress met to certify the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, and then marched to the Capitol and stormed the building. Five people have died, including a Capitol police officer.

 

