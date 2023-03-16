ROCKY MOUNT — The town government is preparing to purchase a 64-acre tract of property with the goal of address housing and commercial development needs and promoting economic development.

The Rocky Mount Town Council and its Economic Development Authority held a joint meeting Tuesday to move forward with the purchase of the property located at the intersection of U.S. 220 and Virginia 40. The purchase cost of $5 million will be financed by the town.

According to a new release from the town, the property is one of the largest undeveloped tracts of land in Rocky Mount. A housing study conducted by Franklin County in 2021 identified it as one of the top three sites in the county for future housing. Its location is also adjacent to the town’s main retail thoroughfare, making it enticing for commercial development.

Foxfire Farms and Ready Mix Services are currently located on one of the four parcels included in the 64-acres. Purchase of the property includes the relocation of the business to a parcel on Weaver Street in the Franklin County-Rocky Mount Industrial Park.

“A number of people including Town Manager Robert Wood, Town Attorney John Boitnott, Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore, and Cultural and Economic Development Director Daniel Pinard have done a lot of work to make this happen,” said Mayor Holland Perdue in the town’s news release. “The town council and I are excited about the acquisition of this property. The purchase is an investment in the town’s future that will be a turning point. Development of the property will not happen quickly. We are going to look at various opportunities for the property with experts and decide how to proceed in order to best position Rocky Mount for the future. It is a long-term project that will benefit the Town for years to come.”

The purchase of the property is expected to be finalized sometime in August.

The Rocky Mount Town Council will be coordinating with the Economic Development Authority to locate prospective businesses interesting in developing on the property. “The EDA board is proud to partner with the Town Council to take this important step to guide the future development of Rocky Mount,” said Adam Lynch, chair of the EDA board. “There is so much opportunity with this property. I see big things happening in the future for Rocky Mount.”

Moore called the purchase is a landmark moment in the growth of Rocky Mount. He said it gives the town the ability to decide a use of the property that is the most beneficial to citizens.

“This land acquisition is an investment in the future of Rocky Mount,” Moore said.