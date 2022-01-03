Rocky Mount seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by former police officer

The town of Rocky Mount is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that claims a former police officer was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.

Justin Smith failed to state specific allegations to support his claim of retaliation, James Daniel, an attorney for the town, wrote in court papers.

At a scheduling conference Monday, Judge Michael Urbanski set a hearing of Jan. 10 on the motion.

Not long after Smith went to work for the police department in 2017, he learned that then-police chief Ken Criner “had made terribly inappropriate and offensive comments concerning female employees,” he claimed in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Among the allegations: Criner used derogatory terms for the women, said he wanted to get rid of them so he could “hire some hotties,” and accused one of them — who was suffering from an aggressive form of breast cancer — of taking advantage of sick leave.

Smith complained to his superiors and helped the employees file complaints with the town officials and discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In asking that the lawsuit be dismissed, the town did not address the underlying allegations against Criner. Instead, it argued that Smith failed to make sufficient claims that would allow the case to move forward under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“The plaintiff merely submits naked assertions without providing the actual factual basis legally required,” Daniel wrote.

Criner — who was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit — was placed on administrative leave for five weeks, two of them without pay. He retired last September after seven years as police chief and more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Smith’s attorney, Terry Grimes, argues that Criner retaliated against Smith after he came to suspect that the officer was behind the complaints involving the treatment of the two female employees, who worked in the department’s records division.

On May 20, 2020, he suspended overtime pay for employees, which resulted in a loss of income for Smith, the lawsuit states. At the same time, the town said in a letter to the complaining employees that its investigation of the case had been costly.

Ten days later, The Roanoke Times published a story detailing the complaints against Criner, which until then were not publicly known. The town manager suspected that Smith was a source for the newspaper, the lawsuit alleges, and two days later Criner demoted him as an investigator and reassigned him to patrol duty.

Smith left the department the following month “as a result of the harassment and retaliation,” according to the lawsuit.

