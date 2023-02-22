ROCKY MOUNT — Friday marked the start of celebrations in honor of Rocky Mount’s 150th anniversary. Several town officials and business leaders gathered at the Rocky Mount Train Depot to share a bit about the town’s history and what is to come.

At Friday’s presentation, several speakers provided history on the town. Linda Stanley, managing director of the Franklin County Historical Society, discussed how much of the town of Rocky Mount was first established as Mount Pleasant in 1805. She said the main street for Mount Pleasant is now known as Maple Avenue which runs parallel to the contemporary Main Street.

The community was originally established as the location of the Washington Iron Furnace, according to Kevin Tosh with the Franklin County Department of Tourism. The furnace was created in the 1770s and some of the slag from the furnace was used to build some of the first roads in the town, he said.

Tosh and Stanley were two of several speakers at Friday’s kickoff. They are part of the town’s sesquicentennial committee planning the upcoming events for this year’s celebration.

Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for Rocky Mount, is overseeing the town’s 150th celebrations this year along with the sesquicentennial committee. He said several annual events will be bigger this year due to the 150th anniversary and some new things will be coming as well.

Some of the events planned include a fashion show with modern clothing as well as period pieces from the time the town was incorporated in 1873. The show is planned for this May at The Grande at 290.

Franklin County Court Days on June 10 will be expanded this year with a car show featuring cars from a variety of eras. A cemetery tour is also being planned to showcase the graves of several prominent figures buried in the town.

The year’s biggest event to showcase the town’s 150th anniversary will be 150 Fest set for Sept. 30. It will be a downtown music festival showcasing the music and history of Rocky Mount. Franklin Street will be closed to traffic for the event and five stages will be placed around downtown for artists to perform.

“We have so much local talent that we want to make sure it is being shown off,” Pinard said.