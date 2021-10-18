Rocky Mount to start using side-loader truck

The use of the new truck means that all households will be provided with a town-owned solid waste cart to hold bagged solid waste for collection. Residents will have to decide whether they want a 65-gallon cart, which can hold up to six 13-gallon trash bags, or a 95-gallon cart, which can hold up to 12 13-gallon trash bags, for their property by Nov. 1 to ensure that carts are delivered by late December. Residents can expect carts to be delivered to their properties by Dec. 31. If residents do not decide which cart they want by Nov. 1, they will be issued a 95-gallon cart.

Commercial carts, on the other hand, only come in the 95-gallon size.

Special 65-gallon residential carts will also be available for households in which no one is able to move the cart to the curb. These carts will require an application and a physician’s signature.

Discussions about how to properly position carts also took place. Carts, according to the informational webpage that was set up to educate residents about the new truck and carts, should be placed on a relatively level area in front of a resident’s property, adjacent to but not on the roadway. Additionally, the cart should be no more than eight feet from the edge of the road’s pavement.