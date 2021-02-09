Rocky Mount town council member resigns

He previously spent a term on the council from 1994 to 1998. He won reelection in 2010 and had stayed on until Monday's announcement.

Much of the work Cundiff did on the council focused on the town's utilities, Ervin said, work that is often invisible to the public.

"He built support on council for essential capital improvements at the utility plants," Ervin said. "He was a big leader in getting our utility rates to a point where the operations were fiscally sustainable."

Ervin credited Cundiff as an ally in getting crucial improvements made to the town's water and sewer system, including upgrading the 60-year-old water plant's electrical wiring and generator and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, making the town's low-head dam safe for recreational motors, and being part of the team that worked out the town's interconnection with the Western Virginia Water Authority. "He also helped create a special water and sewer rate for the elderly and disabled that drastically reduced the charges those residents paid."

Cundiff also took the time to get to know the staff at those facilities personally. "He wasn't just some face at the meeting. He had a strong, personally driven agenda" to modernize the town's utilities, Ervin said. "He will be missed."

Franklin News Post editor Karen Dillon contributed to this report.

Mike Allen Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.