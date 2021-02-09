Rocky Mount town council member resigns

A longtime Rocky Mount Town Council member has abruptly resigned without indicating why.
Bobby Cundiff, a councilman for the past decade, was not present in the council chamber when Monday night’s regular meeting began.
Mayor Steven Angle began the meeting by announcing Cundiff’s resignation. "We will certainly miss his counsel and dedication to Rocky Mount and its citizens and we certainly wish him well as he goes forward," Angle said.
Town officials gave no reason for Cundiff’s resignation during Monday night's meeting, which was virtual-only because of state restrictions on the size of gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When reached by phone Tuesday morning, Cundiff said, "I would rather not make a comment at this time."
"We respect his decision," Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin said Tuesday. "We respect his privacy."
Because Cundiff was in the second half of his four-year term — he would have been up for reelection in 2022 — the council has 60 days to appoint a replacement. The council has called a special meeting Feb. 17 to discuss the issue, Ervin said.
Retired from a career in retail, Cundiff owned and managed the Western Auto Store and Tru-Value Hardware from 1972 to 1995. He also served on the Rocky Mount Planning Commission.
He previously spent a term on the council from 1994 to 1998. He won reelection in 2010 and had stayed on until Monday's announcement.
Much of the work Cundiff did on the council focused on the town's utilities, Ervin said, work that is often invisible to the public.
"He built support on council for essential capital improvements at the utility plants," Ervin said. "He was a big leader in getting our utility rates to a point where the operations were fiscally sustainable."
Ervin credited Cundiff as an ally in getting crucial improvements made to the town's water and sewer system, including upgrading the 60-year-old water plant's electrical wiring and generator and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, making the town's low-head dam safe for recreational motors, and being part of the team that worked out the town's interconnection with the Western Virginia Water Authority. "He also helped create a special water and sewer rate for the elderly and disabled that drastically reduced the charges those residents paid."
Cundiff also took the time to get to know the staff at those facilities personally. "He wasn't just some face at the meeting. He had a strong, personally driven agenda" to modernize the town's utilities, Ervin said. "He will be missed."
Franklin News Post editor Karen Dillon contributed to this report.