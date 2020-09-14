Rocky Mount town manager announces retirement in 2021, introduces new assistant

Moore will start at a $90,000 salary, Ervin said.

“I wanted to really focus on what are the future strengths the town’s going to need. Mr. Moore comes to us” with an impressive education and “a long track record on more the recreation side of local government,” Ervin said. “What we really need in that new role is a generalist who understands that ultimately we want to be the best place to live, work and play. I think living and playing, both of those are heavily recreation-dependent.”

Ervin sees making sure Rocky Mount is a place people want to spend their time and their lives in as a the key to economic development. “If you don’t have people that want to be here, you won’t have businesses that want to be here. It doesn’t matter how safe and clean your streets are if there’s nothing do.”

Ervin started working for local Virginia government in 1989 when he joined the staff of the city (now town) of Bedford. Though he looks forward to not having to wear his figurative town manager’s hat 24/7, he doesn’t plan to give up government work altogether. He aims to make himself available as an interim manager for when a locality might need to bridge a gap between permanent hires.

Ervin has expressed interest in devoting more time to travel, Angle said. “I hate for him to leave, but I certainly understand.” In the near future, the town will start the search for Ervin's replacement.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.