Rocky Mount town manager announces retirement in 2021, introduces new assistant

Rocky Mount’s town manager intends to retire after 14 years on the job, continuing a changeover among the 4,700-population town’s top government positions.
To be frank, James Ervin’s intentions to step down were easily the worst kept secret in town government. “He’s told us all along he planned to retire in April of next year,” said Rocky Mount Mayor Steve Angle.
Ervin said Monday that at the end of April 2021 he’ll be fully vested in the state’s retirement system for government employees. “2020’s been full tilt. It’s time to ease up on the marathon,” he said.
“Though in my my mind, I’m still helping council move their agenda forward, I do know that this is a game that’s best served with energy, enthusiasm and new ideas. As we let the future unfold, a different skill set is probably a better fit for tomorrow,” Ervin said.
Ervin’s ending salary as town manager is $125,000. He said he looks back with the most pride at the high caliber of staff the town assembled under his watch. “I never made drinking water or treated sewage, never made a single arrest or took a payment at the finance counter. I never fought a fire, nor did I pave the streets or pick up the trash. These things were done every day by the great staff of the town who left their mark on every crisis averted, emergency managed or fiscal challenge overcome.”
“James has done an incredible job,” said Angle, who has been Mayor since 2006. “He’s just an all-around good individual, easy to work with and very personal. I’m certainly going to miss him.”
At Monday’s town council meeting, Ervin at last made his announcement of retirement official, after introducing the newly hired assistant town manager, David Moore.
Having spent the last nine years as the first parks and recreation director for Pittsylvania County, Moore has worked for Salem, Botetourt County and Virginia Tech. He officially starts work Oct. 5. He replaces assistant town manager Matt Hankins, who resigned in June, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family after working 16-hour days for years on end.
Employed with the town for 13 years, Hankins was the driving force behind the creation of the Harvester Performance Center, a music venue that doubles as an economic development tool for the town. In addition to his government role, he served as the Harvester’s CEO.
“Matt was a fantastic, high-energy guy. He wanted to have his hand in all of this,” Ervin said. “In the end, if you get your hand in too much, it can wear you out. I want to avoid that.”
Going forward, Ervin plans for the Harvester to be more self-sufficient under general manager Gary Jackson, with whatever town oversight that’s still needed to be provided by Cultural and Economic Director Beth Simms, another 2020 hire.
Moore will start at a $90,000 salary, Ervin said.
“I wanted to really focus on what are the future strengths the town’s going to need. Mr. Moore comes to us” with an impressive education and “a long track record on more the recreation side of local government,” Ervin said. “What we really need in that new role is a generalist who understands that ultimately we want to be the best place to live, work and play. I think living and playing, both of those are heavily recreation-dependent.”
Ervin sees making sure Rocky Mount is a place people want to spend their time and their lives in as a the key to economic development. “If you don’t have people that want to be here, you won’t have businesses that want to be here. It doesn’t matter how safe and clean your streets are if there’s nothing do.”
Ervin started working for local Virginia government in 1989 when he joined the staff of the city (now town) of Bedford. Though he looks forward to not having to wear his figurative town manager’s hat 24/7, he doesn’t plan to give up government work altogether. He aims to make himself available as an interim manager for when a locality might need to bridge a gap between permanent hires.
Ervin has expressed interest in devoting more time to travel, Angle said. “I hate for him to leave, but I certainly understand.” In the near future, the town will start the search for Ervin's replacement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.