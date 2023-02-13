A Romanian who came to Southwest Virginia for what he called a “get-rich-quick scheme” got another 18 months in prison Monday for his role in rigging ATMs to allow him to withdraw other people’s cash.

Catalin Puscasu, who took nearly $200,000 from hundreds of debit and credit cardholders, was the last of three Romanians to be sentenced in Roanoke’s federal court for the sophisticated scam.

Early in 2019, Puscasu and others secretly installed tiny, hidden cameras at ATMs that captured the personal identification numbers of unknowing bank customers as they punched them into the machines.

A skimming device that had been placed inside the ATMs recorded the account information before the cards were returned to their owners. After encoding the information onto counterfeit cards, the high-tech thieves then used the secretly obtained PINs to make unauthorized cash withdrawals.

By the time bank customers in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding jurisdictions discovered money was missing from their accounts, the operation had moved on to other ATMs before it was eventually shut down by police.

Authorities say members of a criminal organization traveled from Romania to the United States solely to take part in the ATM skimming case.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski, who has presided over three of the prosecutions, said he has taken to using one hand to shield the other as he enters his PIN — just in case a hidden camera is watching.

“Everybody’s fearful, because we use these cards every day,” he said in pronouncing Puscasu’s sentence.

Although virtually all of the cardholders received refunds from their federally insured banks, Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Coleman Adams wrote in court records that “it takes little thought to imagine the experience hundreds of individuals endured when they realized money had been stolen from their accounts.”

The judge ordered Puscasu to make $190,111.84 in restitution to the banks, which bore the financial burden of the crimes. But chances of recovering money are scant; Urbanski chose not to impose a fine that the nearly penniless defendant had no ability to pay.

The 18 months Puscasu received comes in addition to 36 months in prison that he has already served for a similar ATM scheme in Michigan.

Puscasu moved to Michigan after having a falling out with two of his co-conspirators in Virginia — Marius Catalui and Szilard Farkas — not long after they arrived in the United States and began stealing money.

Catalui was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Farkas received 24 months.

In asking for an 18-month sentence for Puscasu for his Virginia crimes, defense attorney Tony Anderson argued that his client has accepted full responsibility for his role in an operation he regrets joining.

Puscasu, 39, was not the leader or organizer of a scheme that lured him and other Romanians to America under the false promise of making fast money. “In fact, he was berated by a superior in the scheme for how cooperative he was with law enforcement” following his arrest in Michigan, Anderson wrote in court documents.

Although few details about the larger organization in Romania have emerged in court proceedings, Anderson wrote that the profits from his client’s crimes “flowed to others, not him.”

Puscasu was well regarded in Brasov, Romania, where he worked his way from being a bouncer at a neighborhood bar to becoming an executive of a local television station, according to Anderson.

“If I had the opportunity to do things differently (that is, never come to the U.S. for this ridiculous, get-rich-quick scheme) I promise you, I would 100% do,” Puscasu said in a hand-written letter to Urbanski.

Puscasu wrote that he hopes to return to Romania to rejoin his wife and two young sons, who are struggling with family problems and hard times in a region not far from the war in Ukraine.

“At the time I chose what I thought was the easiest path to support my family and myself,” he wrote, “but I have discovered that this ‘easy path’ was anything but.”