Ronald McDonald House, Roanoke Hospitality House adjust to continue to help families during the pandemic.

Although the pandemic didn’t shut down hospitals, many housing options for families of patients closed or had to rework their approach to meeting community needs.
The Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke, which usually serves about 700 families a year, has been empty since April. The Roanoke Hospitality House, a newly formed organization that doesn’t even have a physical location yet, has taken on a fundraising project to help families during the shutdown.
“Unfortunately, there isn’t anyone else in this area that does what we do,” said Shannon Boothe, interim executive director of Ronald McDonald House.
The building on South Jefferson Street houses the families of sick and injured children who are being treated at the nearby Carilion Children’s Hospital. And the Ronald McDonald Family Room, on the 14th floor of the hospital, serves as a respite area even closer to the child’s bedside.
Both the house and the family room have been closed for months due to COVID-19.
The organization’s global office directed branches to close their doors to new families March 21. The last family at the Roanoke location checked out April 7, Boothe said.
While the nonprofit has been accepting donations and providing care packages to pediatric patients, they can’t house any families, and they don’t know when they’ll be able to resume hosting.
“What we’re doing now is writing our reopening plan,” Boothe said, which will eventually need to be approved by the global office.
There is no set timeline for when the plan will be finished or approved, Boothe said. The team has to consult with many different groups, including infectious disease experts, doctors and lawyers.
“It just needs to be a very well-thought-out plan,” Boothe said.
The organization is taking donations, monetary or otherwise, at a donation station at the back of its building. Donors can drop off donations and leave a note, Boothe said, emphasizing a need for sanitary supplies to stockpile for when the house opens back up.
But in the meantime, no other organization can match the 18-bedroom home-away-from-home service of the Ronald McDonald House, complete with a nightly buffet-style dinner, a guest kitchen and an atmosphere of support, Boothe said.
There are limits, though, to the Ronald McDonald House’s services — it only provides housing for families of pediatric patients, creating a gap for families of adult patients. This is where Roanoke Hospitality House comes in.
Acting executive director Terrianne Julian said care for families of adult patients is something that can easily “fall through the cracks.”
The nonprofit has been raising money for a physical location since February 2019. This campaign would have slowed down with the pandemic anyway, but the organization has slowed it down further by taking on another fundraising project.
The “interim patient assistance fund,” money largely raised from donations via Facebook, can help families of adult patients find housing near the hospital.
“We have this immediate need that can’t wait, frankly, until we have a physical location,” Julian said.
Roanoke is becoming a central medical location, Julian said, and there is a huge need for the Hospitality House, even in non-pandemic times.
Jason Leonard and his family are a prime example of this need. Leonard tried everything to find a place to stay while his wife had a major surgery in Roanoke. He asked churches and charitable organizations, but no one could help — until he found Roanoke Hospitality House.
Leonard’s wife, Christie Edwards, fell from an 8-foot wall outside their home in Pulaski last September. Her right leg landed on a drainpipe and shifted both bones to the side of the leg.
After getting an external fixator, nine surgeries in 18 days and having 2 inches of bone removed due to an infection, the leg was beyond saving.
Her amputation initially was scheduled for July 31, but then was rescheduled for a week later, leaving her family, with three children under the age of 10, with nowhere to stay. Leonard, who is out of work due to the pandemic, couldn’t afford a hotel.
“It’s not the fault of the health care provider that they don’t think about these things,” Julian said. “But [Edwards] has appointments all week in Roanoke and she lives in Pulaski.”
The Hospitality House set the family up in a hotel near the hospital and provided clothes, groceries and even money for food.
“Christie was only going to be down here for one night and go into surgery the next day,” Leonard said. “But the plans changed, and they changed with it. They rolled with the punches, and I mean how many places are going to do that?”
Leonard described the treatment he has received from the Hospitality House as “unreal,” saying it has met every need. It made him feel like someone was in his corner, he said, especially because the family had no backup plan.
“I would’ve slept under the bridge near the hospital while she got her surgery,” he said.
Julian encouraged people to donate, especially families outside of the Roanoke area who will be using the service the most.
“I would do anything if I could help them get a location close to the hospital,” Leonard said. “If I had money to donate, they would definitely get it.”
