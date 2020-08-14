Ronald McDonald House, Roanoke Hospitality House adjust to continue to help families during the pandemic.

The nonprofit has been raising money for a physical location since February 2019. This campaign would have slowed down with the pandemic anyway, but the organization has slowed it down further by taking on another fundraising project.

The “interim patient assistance fund,” money largely raised from donations via Facebook, can help families of adult patients find housing near the hospital.

“We have this immediate need that can’t wait, frankly, until we have a physical location,” Julian said.

Roanoke is becoming a central medical location, Julian said, and there is a huge need for the Hospitality House, even in non-pandemic times.

Jason Leonard and his family are a prime example of this need. Leonard tried everything to find a place to stay while his wife had a major surgery in Roanoke. He asked churches and charitable organizations, but no one could help — until he found Roanoke Hospitality House.

Leonard’s wife, Christie Edwards, fell from an 8-foot wall outside their home in Pulaski last September. Her right leg landed on a drainpipe and shifted both bones to the side of the leg.

After getting an external fixator, nine surgeries in 18 days and having 2 inches of bone removed due to an infection, the leg was beyond saving.