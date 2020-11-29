Roosters found on Va. Tech drillfield get new home

A trio of roosters found on the Virginia Tech campus last week spent Thanksgiving in a new home.

The red roosters were found wandering around the Drillfield near West Campus Drive, Eileen Mahan, executive director of the Montgomery County Animal Care & Adoption Center, has said.

They appeared well cared for and healthy, but it remains unclear where they came from or how they ended up on campus.

The Blacksburg Town Council approved small-scale hen keeping last year, but roosters are not allowed in town limits, according to the ordinance.

It’s not unheard of for lost poultry to show up at the center, as Montgomery is a largely rural county, Mahan said. Sometimes owners claim them, but if not, the staff finds new homes for them.

That’s what happened in this case. When no one came forward after a week, the center found a new owner for the birds, Mahan said.

She said the roosters now live on a family farm.

