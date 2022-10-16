BLACKSBURG — On a picture-perfect fall evening, two Roanoke Times journalists met to cover an unusual event: “Rude Night” at Zeppoli’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Shop.

According to press materials: “Zeppoli’s will provide rude and incompetent service to its guests for one night only. Enjoy an evening off being scoffed at, eyes rolled and rude remarks from the staff! Bread may or may not be thrown at you!”

Recognizing that “Rude Night” is not for everyone, the announcement also stated that patrons could request normal service.

BOR-ing! Who wants normal when there might be flying bread?

When we arrived for our 5 o’clock reservation, we were surprised that we didn’t really encounter any particular rudeness. So we got the ball rolling ourselves by being obnoxious customers. And our wait person, Davis Cirillo, was more than game for the challenge.

After a few faux-snarky exchanges, we were seated near a front window – nothing rude about that; next to the bathroom would have been – and Davis brought us water. Only there was no ice in my colleague’s glass.

“Too bad – you get what you get!” Davis snarled.

Next he brought us a cutting board of what appeared to be half-eaten bread.

“Nice presentation,” I grumbled at him.

(Note to fellow gourmands – bread doesn’t have to be pretty to be delicious.)

We tried to engage Davis in some small talk. Found out that he’s a New River Community College student planning to transfer to Virginia Tech. He told us he’d been at Zeppoli’s about six months.

“This might be your last night!” my colleague quipped.

We all continued to play the game through entrees and dessert: lasagna for me, shrimp and chicken rose for my tablemate, and a crème brulee – appropriately prepared with a frowny face torched into the surface. We egged Davis on the whole time, and he dished it right back.

The staff were also encouraged (we won’t say by who) to pick on a table of Virginia Tech women lacrosse players across the room. Server Faith Myers made sure to put the wrong food in front of each diner, and to literally dump bread on their table. (All together now: “How rude!”) They laughed and had fun with it.

Over the course of an hour or so, additional diners came in and were seated, placed their orders and commenced their meals. Maybe they asked for the normal service because from where we sat most seemed to dine unscathed. (Except maybe for those within earshot of the boorish goings-on at OUR table.)

Restaurant owner Cody Thompson and his business partner Chris Mullens bought Zeppoli’s in 2015 from original owner Doris Fleming, who opened it in 1996. The two have maintained two of the eatery’s hallmarks: fresh, homemade pastas and an extensive and reasonably priced wine selection.

There is certainly nothing rude about the quality of the fare, but as Cody noted in an email, “We have always been at the same location tucked in the back corner, so we have to do fun things to drive people to the restaurant.”

Wine tastings have been the staple of special events at Zeppoli’s since the beginning, and there are more of those coming up. Meanwhile, Cody said he wanted to try an event that he had picked up on from chain restaurants but had not seen tried locally.

“For ‘Rude Night,’ I enjoy dry comedy and witty comebacks and I know we have all been in interactions with people where we want to say these things back but can’t!” he wrote. “This is a chance for the staff to lightly and playfully interact with our customers in a comedic and fun way that might not be expected.”

If you missed it last week, Cody says they hope to do “Rude Night” again in the spring “with more twists and fun.”

Just watch out for that flying bread.