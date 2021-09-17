Runways lit up with LED at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

There’s a new sight visible from the Mill Mountain Star overlook. No, not the moon growing bigger and brighter toward fullness next week. It’s not the pinprick lights of a shopping center or an automotive dealership either.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport recently installed runway lights with LED technology.

The fixtures, which cost nearly $4.2 million, use less energy and throw off more light, an aid to pilots and navigation.

An LED is a light-emitting diode that makes visible light with a microchip and uses vastly less energy than a standard lightbulb, according to the Department of Energy.

One pilot estimated the new lighting is 25% brighter than the former incandescent fixtures, which are also being removed at some other airports in the state and nation as well.

”It’s kind of like Christmas lights. The new LED ones are prettier than the old ones and easier to see,” said Roanoke area resident and pilot Jayson Firebaugh. Firebaugh flies a private plane in and out of the Roanoke airport and is a Boston-based pilot and captain for JetBlue.