Rupert Cutler's environmental history now a part of Virginia Tech's special collections

The collection dates from the late 1960s to the present. Some documents from 1977 to 1981, when Cutler was at the USDA, are housed at Carter’s national library archives in Atlanta.

“As climate change becomes more pressing, the efforts of people like Cutler to preserve the natural world will become more vital than ever, and their history will be in the spotlight,” Bess Pittman, a library archivist who is processing the papers, said in a news release from Tech.

Pittman’s work is supported by a grant of nearly $75,000 from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

A native of Detroit, Cutler began his career in 1955 as a writer of instruction books for a camera company before later editing a weekly newspaper in Arizona and then serving as associate editor of Virginia Wildlife.

He later worked as head of the education division for the Virginia Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries before moving to Washington, D.C., where he held leadership positions in The Wilderness Society, the National Audubon Society, Population-Environment Balance and Defenders of Wildlife.

In Roanoke, he was involved in the early days of environmental initiatives such as the greenways system, Explore Park, trails at Carvins Cove and the land trust, which is now called the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.

