Rupert Cutler's environmental history now a part of Virginia Tech's special collections

The professional papers of a noted Roanoke environmental advocate are now part of an archive of special collections that is, appropriately enough, environmentally protected.
Rupert Cutler donated 182 cubic feet of assorted documents to the Special Collections and University Archives at Virginia Tech’s Newman Library, where they will go on exhibit later this year.
Cutler was the U.S. Department of Agriculture's assistant secretary for natural resources and the environment during the administration of President Jimmy Carter. In 1991 he moved to Roanoke, where he was the head of Explore Park and the Western Virginia Land Trust and a member of the Roanoke City Council. He continues to champion natural resources.
With his papers now included in the university archives — a secure, environmentally controlled vault of historical documents — they will provide insight into how Cutler helped shape policy at the national, state and local levels.
“The collection shows what one person, day by day, can contribute to the grand sweep of environmental protection initiatives in the United States, not necessarily as the point person in every instance, but by putting one’s shoulder to the wheel of progress,” Cutler said.
A hoarder of sorts, Cutler amassed a wide assortment of documents that range from weighty government and business dealings to personal writings, news clippings, birthday cards, bank statements and even an empty coffee bag.
The collection dates from the late 1960s to the present. Some documents from 1977 to 1981, when Cutler was at the USDA, are housed at Carter’s national library archives in Atlanta.
“As climate change becomes more pressing, the efforts of people like Cutler to preserve the natural world will become more vital than ever, and their history will be in the spotlight,” Bess Pittman, a library archivist who is processing the papers, said in a news release from Tech.
Pittman’s work is supported by a grant of nearly $75,000 from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
A native of Detroit, Cutler began his career in 1955 as a writer of instruction books for a camera company before later editing a weekly newspaper in Arizona and then serving as associate editor of Virginia Wildlife.
He later worked as head of the education division for the Virginia Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries before moving to Washington, D.C., where he held leadership positions in The Wilderness Society, the National Audubon Society, Population-Environment Balance and Defenders of Wildlife.
In Roanoke, he was involved in the early days of environmental initiatives such as the greenways system, Explore Park, trails at Carvins Cove and the land trust, which is now called the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy.