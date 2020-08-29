Safety and spirituality: Youth groups plan to meet in-person during pandemic

First Christian operates as a base for other youth groups who come to the area to interact with and serve the community.

Youth programs hosted by First Christian worked on two projects this summer, Dayton said. The first involved redoing abandoned homes in the area, so the group is isolated from the general public. The second was at Christian Soldiers Food Pantry, where the teens wore masks.

Although groups stayed at the church building, First Christian staff were not able to provide the normal amenities, like meals. So, there was no cost for groups this year, Dayton said.

He said he was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, so sticking to protocol is more important than ever.

“We will hold them to it,” he said about mask-wearing and social distancing. “I tell them ‘you don’t want to kill me, do you?’ ”

Dayton said perhaps there will be even more teens participating this year, with school largely taking place at home.

Also planning around school’s new schedules is New Hope Christian Church in Roanoke. Student minister Connor Wood said the church will convert the gathering space into a study hall on days that students are not in school in person.