Safety and spirituality: Youth groups plan to meet in-person during pandemic

Many faith communities in the region intend to keep some form of their youth ministry program alive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the format is still largely uncertain.
Whether they’re back open for service or not, Christian churches across denominations are gearing up to begin their youth group programs, many of which follow the academic calendar.
Bonnie Evans, interim lifespan faith development coordinator at Unitarian Universalist Church in Roanoke, said it’s necessary for their teens to have some form of youth ministry.
“They are really, of course at this age, social,” she said. “I have no idea what it’s going to look like … but we’re going to do something.”
The Unitarian Universalist Association has recommended not going back to the physical building until June 2021, Evans said, so the church has not yet reopened for in-person service. In recent years, the youth ministry program has continued year-round, but this year they took a break for the summer.
Evans said she put out a survey to involved teens to figure out what activities they’re interested in.
“My own personal preferences are to do socially distanced things,” Evans said. “Not necessarily going back to the physical building.”
She said she planned a hike before school starts and is brainstorming other ideas, but the church is prepared to conduct the program virtually if they have to.
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke has a similar plan: in-person but with a virtual backup plan.
“We’re trying to keep it as normal as we can,” said Megan Gaskin, coordinator of youth ministry. “If we need to, we are totally ready to go virtual.”
Gaskin said St. Andrew’s program usually includes a gathering, with a game or activity, followed by a talk and a small group discussion. This year, the games will not involve physical contact or shared equipment, she said, and the small groups will be spread out.
Wearing masks and making use of outdoor space to socially distance will be important to success, Gaskin said.
“I feel confident in it because we’ve gotten pretty good guidance form the diocese,” she said, adding that St. Andrew’s is also following federal and state guidelines.
Even First Christian Church of Roanoke, which doesn’t have a youth ministry program of its own, is still helping teenagers connect with their faith during COVID.
“We don’t have a youth group, but we bring them in from all over the East Coast,” said Tim Dayton, pastor.
First Christian operates as a base for other youth groups who come to the area to interact with and serve the community.
Youth programs hosted by First Christian worked on two projects this summer, Dayton said. The first involved redoing abandoned homes in the area, so the group is isolated from the general public. The second was at Christian Soldiers Food Pantry, where the teens wore masks.
Although groups stayed at the church building, First Christian staff were not able to provide the normal amenities, like meals. So, there was no cost for groups this year, Dayton said.
He said he was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, so sticking to protocol is more important than ever.
“We will hold them to it,” he said about mask-wearing and social distancing. “I tell them ‘you don’t want to kill me, do you?’ ”
Dayton said perhaps there will be even more teens participating this year, with school largely taking place at home.
Also planning around school’s new schedules is New Hope Christian Church in Roanoke. Student minister Connor Wood said the church will convert the gathering space into a study hall on days that students are not in school in person.
This is a good option for students who have parents that work, he said, as it will provide them with some social interaction that they’re missing in virtual class.
Wood said parents are “obviously concerned about the virus,” but perhaps even more concerned about their kids “falling behind in school and also developmentally.”
New Hope also plans to have their youth group in person with masks and social distancing but is prepared to use Zoom if necessary. And most families are excited, Wood said.
“The only way we’re going to make the most of the school year is if we’re together,” he said, adding that New Hope’s youth group will start later this month.
A general consensus about the necessity of in-person youth groups has caused each of these churches to focus on pandemic protocols and treat safety as equally important as spirituality.
“If anything is going to be normal for [teens],” Gaskin said, “it should be their church.”
