Safety improvements announced for Arcadia S-curves on I-81
State highway officials plan to make a wreck-prone area of Interstate 81 near Buchanan safer.

The southbound lanes of the interstate in this area post one of the highest crash rates on I-81 in Virginia. There is an S-curve in both directions. This $3.7 million project won’t straighten the curves, but will install relatively low-cost safety improvements to benefit southbound vehicles, which number 20,000 daily, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Crews will modify curve banking, widen and repave shoulders, repave travel lanes and apply a treatment to shoulders and travel lanes to improve traction. New pavement markings are planned to help drivers see the road better in wet weather and at night. New guardrail is also planned. The work recently began and will continue along a 2-mile stretch of the highway in the vicinity of Arcadia Road. Completion is expected in summer 2021.

The southbound exit at mile marker 167 will be closed for good.

Officials say the measures should cut down on collisions and vehicles running off the road.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

