Salem adopts schools reopening plan; Radford, Pulaski County consider theirs

The school system also will have an option for students who do not feel safe to come into school to remain on a completely virtual schedule, according to Superintendent Rob Graham. Those students will still be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

All students will have access to laptops, and students who rely on school food will still receive breakfast and lunch five days a week, he said.

A decision to go virtual would be based on a range of factors, including guidance from the New River Health District throughout the school year, according to Graham. He said the school system is able to go to a completely virtual learning model if needed.

Graham said students will be given gaiters — masks that cover the neck and can be pulled over the face — to use when they are within 6 feet of another student.

Pulaski County

Pulaski County officials presented a hybrid model for the first month for elementary and high school students when school starts Sept. 8, culminating in 100% in-person instruction four days a week by the end of September if the state remains in phase three of its reopening plan.