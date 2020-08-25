Salem announces Rob Light as new assistant city manager

Roanoke County’s general services director will become Salem’s assistant city manager in late September.

The Salem City Council announced Monday following a closed-door session that Rob Light would take over as assistant city manager on Sept. 21. The assistant city manager position has been vacant ever since Jay Taliaferro took over city manager duties in January 2019.

Light was selected from a pool of about 40 applicants and will make $147,000 per year.

“I appreciate council having faith in my abilities and I am honored by my appointment as assistant city manager for the city of Salem,” Light said in a news release. “I look forward to serving the citizens and business community both directly and through collaborations with our employees.”

Light is a 1989 Salem High School graduate and a 1993 graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in government. He was also an offensive lineman for the Tribe during his time in college.

After college, Light worked for Double Envelope Corp. in Roanoke and Louisville, Kentucky, and with Church Hill Homes in Charlottesville.

He returned to the Roanoke Valley in 2008 and worked as the county’s purchasing manager from 2008 to 2014.