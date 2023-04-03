A Monday morning fire at a Salem apartment building caused residents to be hurriedly evacuated, Salem Fire & EMS Department said. No injuries were reported.

Responding around 8:51 a.m. to a reported fire at the Oak Park complex on Otter Avenue, firefighters could see smoke from several blocks away, according to a news release. On the scene they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a third-floor apartment and flames reaching into the building's attic.

The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes and 20 residents were evacuated from various apartments.

The building sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage estimated at $700,000, Salem Fire & EMS said.

Approximately 32 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department and the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department responded to the call.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Red Cross is assisting approximately 32 residents who were displaced.