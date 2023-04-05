A planned road closure next week to repair railroad tracks will block more than 10 Salem businesses from their plants and offices, some of which are asking why Norfolk Southern did not choose to work at night or on a weekend.

Crews plan to close the grade crossing at Mill Lane Monday and Salem Industrial Drive Tuesday, according to notice that Norfolk Southern Corp. provided to Salem officials.

Traffic on Mill Lane can take an alternate route, but that’s not the case with Salem Industrial Drive, a two-lane paved road lined with industrial plants and small offices which terminates in a dead end.

One plant manager sounded resigned to suffer through the closure

“There’s really no way to cope with it other than we have to schedule a shutdown for the day,” said Charlie Moore, plant manager at Concrete Pipe & Precast. “It’s going to hurt people’s pocketbook. It’s going to hurt sales for the company.”

There are 55 employees at the location, he said.

A traffic safety contractor working for the railroad contacted the company in advance, according to Moore. Moore said the representative told him that the federal government considers the railroad crossing work a priority and “is pushing hard to have this fixed.”

The situation sounded the same at Boxley Materials Company, with 50 employees. Ryan Kesler, market lead for the Roanoke asphalt division, said employees could claim a day of vacation pay, but won't be paid otherwise since they won't be working and the plant won't have any money coming in.

"We will not be allowed in or out," he said. "I don't know why it's acceptance for Norfolk Southern Railroad to do this to local businesses."

In February, Norfolk Southern closed at-grade road crossings at several Danville city streets for up to three hours for repairs. But motorists had designated alternative routes to follow.

Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.