Salem Christmas Parade flips the script to become a drive-thru

Salem’s holiday celebrations will look a little different this December.

The annual Christmas Parade, which is traditionally held on Main Street and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Salem, will shift to the Salem Civic Center parking lot this December. Floats and performers will be positioned in designated locations throughout the Taliaferro Complex, allowing citizens and visitors the ability to drive through and enjoy each entry without leaving their cars.

“Winter WonderLot—the 2020 Salem Christmas Parade” will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

This is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of nonperishable canned food for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry. Those wishing to participate in the parade can get complete info and an entry form by visiting salemvakiwanis.com or by calling 540-404-1443.

Along with the revamped Christmas Parade, Salem Parks and Recreation will again present the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Salem Farmers Market and the Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Public Library.

“We are honored to work with these different groups and provide a number of excellent events in a safe manner this December,” said John Shaner, Salem Parks and Recreation Director. “We hope the participants and those who attend these events will enjoy themselves.”