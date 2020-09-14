Salem council appropriates funds for Main Street improvements, business grant program

Construction is set to begin near the intersection of Broad and Main Streets as part of Salem’s latest streetscape improvement project.

The Salem City Council accepted an additional $310,734 in federal funding for the project. The new grant requires local funds totaling more than $200,000, which will be paid with a community development block grant, according to city documents.

More than $600,000 was put toward the project in 2018 from federal grants and local matches. The funding will be used on streetscape and intersection improvements from the west side of the intersection at Broad Street and East Main Street to the east side of White Oak Alley.

Improvements include wider sidewalks, renovated crosswalks, new lighting and landscaping.

The project is the latest for Salem’s downtown revitalization and streetscape improvements. City Manager Jay Taliaferro said the project on East Main Street between Thompson Memorial Drive and Brand Avenue is nearing completion. Construction brought sidewalks, bike lanes and turn lanes to the busy corridor.

Another section from Clay Street to Burwell Street is also nearing completion, Taliaferro said, with brick sidewalks, decorative street lamps, new landscaping and sidewalk bump-outs for benches and outdoor dining space.